Woman Works 18 Hours A Day But Still Earns Half Her Husband's Salary: Viral Video Sparks Overwork, Pay Disparity Debate

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Korea -based content creator has sparked a debate about overwork and work-life balance after sharing a video documenting what she described as a typical 18-hour workday.

Rebecca, 29, said in the viral reel that she works remotely but routinely spends most of her waking hours working, often continuing late into the night. The video has attracted nearly 5,000 likes, along with reactions from viewers concerned about her schedule.

In the video, Rebecca says her day begins at 9 am, when she logs in to work from bed before heading out for coffee. After returning home, she spends most of the day working from her apartment.

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Her schedule also leaves limited time for preparing meals. Rebecca says lunch often consists of instant ramen because she does not have enough time to cook.

As the day progresses, her workload continues, highlighting a routine that has prompted viewers to question whether such long working hours are sustainable.

Viewers raise concerns over long working hours

The reel drew responses from users who urged Rebecca to seek support and reconsider her schedule.

One user wrote, "Seriously, get some help - it's not ok working for so many hours."

Another commented,“I really hate this work ethos. Without 7-8 hours sleep you are shortening your life by years.”

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A third user wrote, "This is beyond inhumane!!! no wonder so many people are having mental health struggles nowadays," while a fourth described the routine by saying, "This is like a prison sentence."

Another viewer highlighted the issue of gender pay disparity while expressing concern about Rebecca's workload.

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"Women still being paid less than men in the 21st century is insane girl, you are working so hard. Remember to take care of yourself and have some rest too," the fifth user wrote.

The reactions reflect concerns about excessive working hours, inadequate rest and the boundaries between professional responsibilities and personal life. However, the reel and its comments do not establish the creator's employment arrangements or the wider prevalence of such schedules.