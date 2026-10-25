Evernear Develops AI Voice Companion To Support Older Adults Living With Alzheimer's Disease

Jaswanth Chintala, Founder of EverNear

Founded by 17-year-old Jaswanth Chintala, EverNear offers AI voice companionship for older adults with Alzheimer's disease.

HYDERABAD, INDIA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EverNear, an artificial intelligence (AI) voice companion developed by 17-year-old entrepreneur and self-taught engineer Jaswanth Chintala, aims to address loneliness among older adults living with Alzheimer's disease through patient, natural conversations and daily engagement.Developed over approximately one year, EverNear originated from Chintala's interest in exploring whether artificial intelligence could provide meaningful companionship for individuals experiencing cognitive decline. Working independently without a formal engineering background or development team, Chintala created the project to explore how conversational technology could support older adults and their families.EverNear is specifically designed for individuals diagnosed with Stage 2 Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), Stage 3 Mild Alzheimer's Disease, and Stage 4 Moderate Alzheimer's Disease. Its voice-based interface focuses on providing calm, patient conversations intended to encourage regular interaction and emotional comfort.The platform's development addresses an important challenge for families caring for individuals with Alzheimer's disease: maintaining consistent social engagement while managing daily caregiving responsibilities.Unlike general-purpose AI assistants focused on productivity or information retrieval, EverNear places companionship at the center of its design. Its approach emphasizes listening, understanding, and providing opportunities for meaningful conversation.The project's mission also extends to caregivers and family members. By offering an additional source of conversational support, EverNear seeks to help reduce caregiver burden while allowing families to spend more meaningful time together.Importantly, EverNear is not intended to replace medical professionals, emergency services, caregivers, or clinical treatment. The platform is designed to complement existing care arrangements by providing companionship and emotional support rather than medical advice or intervention.As artificial intelligence continues to find applications in healthcare-related services, EverNear represents an independent effort to explore its potential role in supporting older adults experiencing cognitive challenges.The project remains focused on making compassionate AI companionship more accessible to families affected by Alzheimer's disease.Additional information about EverNear is available at .About EverNearEverNear is an AI voice companionship project founded by 17-year-old entrepreneur and self-taught engineer Jaswanth Chintala. Designed for older adults experiencing Alzheimer's disease and cognitive impairment, the platform provides patient, natural voice conversations intended to encourage companionship and daily engagement. EverNear aims to complement existing caregiving efforts while supporting meaningful human connections.

Jaswanth Chintala

EverNear

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EverNear Develops AI Voice Companion to Support Older Adults Living With Alzheimer's Disease News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 25, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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