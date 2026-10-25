Emudhra Assures Continued Service And Commitment To Customers In The Philippines

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) eMudhra Limited (NSE:EMUDHRA)

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- eMudhra today assured that its services and customer operations in the Philippines remain unaffected by the recently disclosed security incident involving a specific set of intermediate Certificate Authorities within its TLS business.

The incident was limited to eight intermediate CAs associated with a particular Global TLS hierarchy. None of the affected intermediates had issued end-entity certificates, and eMudhra's investigation has found no compromise of its infrastructure or customer data.

Importantly, there has been no impact to eMudhra services in the Philippines, including TLS services. eMudhra's broader digital trust and enterprise technology portfolio - including emCA, CertiNext, emSigner, SecurePass and Privatrust - continues to operate normally. The affected Global TLS hierarchy represents only one specific part of eMudhra's broader digital trust business.

Publicly trusted TLS is part of the global WebPKI ecosystem and is governed operationally through browser and operating-system root programs. This is distinct from the broader PKI, identity, signing, authentication, and enterprise trust infrastructure that eMudhra provides to organizations around the world.

Upon confirming the issue, eMudhra acted immediately to contain it. The affected intermediate CAs were revoked within hours of confirmation, and eMudhra began working directly with the limited customer ecosystem affected by the resulting root distrust to facilitate replacement certificates and continuity of service.

eMudhra has also taken the additional step of making certificates issued by an alternate publicly trusted Certificate Authority available to its TLS customers, including customers whose existing certificates were not impacted. This measure is intended to provide customers with additional CA redundancy, flexibility, and continuity should similar ecosystem-wide events arise in the future.

eMudhra believes organizational resilience is demonstrated not only by the ability to prevent incidents, but also by how quickly an organization responds, protects its customers, strengthens its controls, and applies lessons beyond the immediate issue.

“There has been no impact to our customers or services in the Philippines, and our commitment to the market remains unchanged. We have a responsibility to be transparent, diligent in our remediation, and to learn from this incident. Our focus now is on strengthening our controls, supporting our customers, and emerging as a stronger and more resilient organization.” - Arvind Srinivasan, EVP & Director, eMudhra

Continued commitment to the Philippines

The Philippines remains an important market for eMudhra and part of the company's broader commitment to enabling secure digital transformation across Asia. eMudhra continues to support organizations in the Philippines through emCA, CertiNext, emSigner, SecurePass and Privatrust, helping enable trusted digital identities, secure transactions, certificate management, authentication, and paperless digital workflows.

The company maintains a local presence in Metro Manila and remains committed to supporting customers, partners, enterprises, and institutions as the Philippines continues to accelerate its digital transformation agenda. The recent Global TLS incident does not affect that commitment.

eMudhra will continue investing in technology, customer support, operational resilience, and digital trust capabilities that help organizations in the Philippines modernize securely and confidently.

About eMudhra

With over 17 years of expertise, eMudhra is a global provider of digital identity, trust, and security solutions, enabling secure digital transformation for banks and financial institutions (BFSI), enterprises, and governments across more than 35 countries worldwide. Its product suite spans CertiNext (PKI and certificate lifecycle management), SecurePass (identity and access management, multi-factor authentication and converged identity), and PrivaTrust (data discovery and consent management for global data-privacy compliance and DSARs), delivering high-assurance digital trust at population scale.

Sudesh Kumar

eMudhra Limited

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eMudhra Assures Continued Service and Commitment to Customers in the Philippines News Provided By eMudhra Limted October 25, 2026, 18:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Technology, Telecommunications...



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