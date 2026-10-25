Kenya Navy Handball Team Storms Premier League After Stellar Debut Season

The Kenya Navy Handball Team has secured promotion to the Handball Premier League following an impressive debut in the 2025/2026 Handball National League (HNL), marking a major sporting milestone and reinforcing the Kenya Defence Forces' (KDF) commitment to nurturing talent, teamwork and competitive excellence.

Demonstrating resilience, discipline and tactical determination, the team finished third in the national league standings after a competitive campaign that saw it register 12 wins, three draws and five losses from 20 matches. With 553 goals scored and 27 points accumulated, the achievement secured the team's elevation to Kenya's top-tier handball competition.

In recognition of the milestone, the team presented its third-place trophy to the Commander Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe, Brigadier William Kiprotich, celebrating a breakthrough season defined by collective effort, commitment and sporting excellence.

Competing against established national teams, the Navy side demonstrated remarkable determination in its maiden campaign, gaining valuable experience in tactical execution, match management and competitive consistency. The achievement reflects the growing strength of sporting programmes within the Kenya Navy and their contribution to developing disciplined, resilient and high-performing service personnel.

With attention now shifting to the 2026/2027 Premier League season, the team has intensified preparations through a training camp at Moi Air Base, undertaking rigorous physical conditioning, technical drills and tactical coordination at Sina Makosa Stadium.

The preparations have also incorporated county and national competitions to sharpen match fitness, strengthen team cohesion and assess readiness for the challenges of top-flight handball. The team's upcoming league fixtures are expected to be staged primarily at Kaloleni Grounds, with selected matches at Nyayo National Stadium.

Beyond the sporting achievement, the promotion underscores the importance of institutional support, sustained training and teamwork in cultivating excellence within the KDF.

As the Kenya Navy Handball Team prepares to compete among the country's elite, its remarkable rise from national league debutants to Premier League contenders stands as a testament to determination, discipline and the pursuit of excellence, both on the field and in military service.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.