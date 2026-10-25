Beyond The Fairways: Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Drives Wellness, Unity And Esprit De Corps Through Golf

Sport remains a powerful pillar in strengthening physical fitness, mental resilience and esprit de corps within the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). Beyond competition, golf provides a platform for promoting discipline, teamwork, social interaction and lasting relationships, reinforcing the importance of holistic wellness in sustaining a healthy, motivated and mission-ready force.

The 2026 Commander Kenya Army Trophy Golf Tournament, held at Thika Greens Golf Resort, brought together over 260 military and civilian golfers in a spirited display of sportsmanship, camaraderie and friendly competition. Organised by the Kenya Defence Forces Golf Association (KDFGA) under the KDF wellness programme, the tournament underscored the role of sport in strengthening cohesion within the military fraternity and fostering civil-military relations.

The Deputy Army Commander, Major General John Nkoimo, who represented the Commander Kenya Army, emphasised the importance of balancing physical fitness, mental well-being and social engagement in sustaining operational effectiveness. He noted that golf cultivates patience, discipline, concentration and integrity, qualities that are equally fundamental to military professionalism and leadership.

Maj Gen Nkoimo commended the participants for their competitive spirit and sportsmanship, while appreciating the sponsors for supporting initiatives that advance personnel welfare and institutional cohesion.

KDFGA Chairperson, Major General Eric Kinuthia, hailed the impressive turnout, noting that sporting engagements provide valuable opportunities to strengthen bonds among service personnel, veterans and the civilian golfing community.

The tournament produced outstanding performances, with Corporal Christine Mwirigi emerging as the overall KDFGA champion with 48 points. Colonel Benjamin Kiprop claimed the Men's Division A title with 43 points, while Major Douglas Omaore won Division B with 44 points.

In the ladies' category, Major Lucia Mwaniki secured the Division A title with 43 points, while Sergeant Lucy Talam emerged victorious in Division B with 42 points. Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Mike Talam won the veterans' category, while Major (Rtd) Dennis Owino and Warrant Officer Class Two Priscillah Mutash claimed the men's and ladies' Longest Drive honours, respectively.

Beyond the trophies and individual achievements, the tournament reinforced the KDF's commitment to promoting a culture of wellness, strengthening civil-military bonds and nurturing a cohesive military community.

Through sport, the KDF continues to invest in the physical and mental well-being of its personnel, recognising that a healthy, resilient and united force is fundamental to operational readiness and mission success.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.