CENTCOM Commander Visits Strait Of Hormuz, Says Transit Routes 'Free And Clear' Of Iranian Mines

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 25 (IANS) The commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) visited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, with the command saying that the primary transit routes through the waterway remain free of Iranian sea mines.

Admiral Brad Cooper flew over the international waterway in a US Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter to observe the current operational environment, CENTCOM said in a statement.

“The commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) visited the Strait of Hormuz on October 25, as US forces reach the milestone of assisting Gulf partners in exporting more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil since summer,” the statement said.

“More than 3,000 commercial vessels have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz with support from CENTCOM forces over the last six months,” it added.

“We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Gulf partners and the shipping industry. This visit underscores our strong commitment to continued freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” Cooper said.

“Momentum has continued to build in recent months since American forces successfully cleared the strait's international shipping lanes of sea mines laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC),” CENTCOM stated.

During the visit, Cooper met US service members involved in the mine clearance mission and thanked them, it said.

“Today, primary transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz remain free and clear of Iranian sea mines thanks to incredible efforts by our people. We remain intensely focused on keeping commercial traffic flowing as we work with our teammates in the US interagency, Gulf Cooperation Council, and shipping industry,” Cooper said.

“In recent months, over 95 per cent of ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz have sailed through safely despite the IRGC's unwarranted aggression, clearly demonstrating that the United States and regional partners control the international waterway,” the statement added.