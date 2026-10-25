Assam CM Himanta Sarma's AI Dance Video With Ministers Goes Viral, Crosses 3.3 Million Views

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken social media by storm after an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video featuring him dancing to South Korean singer PSY's global hit“Gangnam Style” crossed 3.3 million views on Instagram on Sunday.

The video, shared on the Chief Minister's official Instagram account, features Sarma alongside two of his Cabinet colleagues, Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika and Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, performing the signature moves of the popular 2012 song.

The AI-generated clip presents the three political leaders in an unusual avatar, with the iconic horse-riding dance from“Gangnam Style” replacing the familiar campaign songs and political visuals associated with the Chief Minister's public appearances.

The video has drawn considerable attention online, with viewers reacting to the digitally created performance and the unexpected portrayal of the three leaders. Its rapid spread highlights the growing use of AI-generated content in political communication and social media engagement.

Sarma has frequently attracted attention for his energetic appearances at election rallies and campaign programmes. Videos of the Chief Minister dancing at political events have circulated widely on social media, often featuring rhythmic clapping, animated hand movements and energetic jumps. Such performances have generally been associated with political campaign music, particularly songs used during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election programmes.

The latest video, however, offers a departure from that familiar format by placing the Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues against the backdrop of an internationally recognised pop-culture phenomenon.

PSY's“Gangnam Style”, released in 2012, became a worldwide sensation for its distinctive choreography, catchy electronic music and humorous music video. Its signature horse-riding dance became one of the most recognisable dance moves of the decade, helping the song achieve unprecedented popularity across countries and languages.

The viral clip also reflects how political figures increasingly feature in unconventional digital content to attract attention beyond conventional speeches, press conferences and campaign appearances.

AI-generated videos have emerged as a prominent feature of online entertainment, enabling creators to produce digitally manipulated scenes involving public figures. Such content can generate substantial engagement, although viewers may need to distinguish between authentic footage and artificially created representations.

The video featuring Sarma, Hazarika and Mallabaruah has added a pop-culture twist to the Assam political landscape, drawing attention to the intersection of politics, technology and online entertainment.