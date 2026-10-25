The Thread Consulting, LLC Led By Dr. Leonie H Mattison Named An Openai Select Partner

The Thread Consulting, LLC aligns people, systems, and technology to strengthen workforce capabilities, redesign work, and deliver measurable results.

- Dr. Leonie H. Mattison, Founder and CEO

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Thread Consulting, LLC, an organizational and talent development company that helps organizations redesign how people, systems, workflows, and AI work together, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network. The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program that helps partners build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships, and equips them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, The Thread Consulting, LLC will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations put GPT-6 Astra to work across more of their business, using deeper reasoning and computer use to complete complex workflows and deliver finished work. The Thread Consulting, LLC focuses on the intersection of organizational transformation, workforce development, and AI deployment: helping organizations move beyond experimentation to redesign the people, processes, workflows, governance, and capabilities AI requires to become part of how work gets done.

"The AI era is asking organizations to reshape more than technology. It is changing how work is organized, how decisions are made, how knowledge moves, and what people need to be capable of doing," said Dr. Leonie H. Mattison, Founder and CEO of The Thread Consulting, LLC. "That transformation requires collaboration across leaders, employees, technologists, and the people closest to the work. Our role is to help organizations redesign that system intentionally, so AI can strengthen human capability, accountability, and performance."

From AI ambition to organizational capability. Most AI efforts stall because of what surrounds the technology, not the technology itself. Organizations adopt powerful tools while roles stay unclear, workflows stay fragmented, employees are unprepared for new ways of working, and leaders lack a clear framework for governance, accountability, and measurement.

The Thread Consulting, LLC addresses that gap with a repeatable methodology: Diagnose, Develop, Design, Deploy, and Demonstrate. The approach starts with the organizational problem, not the technology. It identifies where AI can create meaningful value, prepares people to take part in the change, redesigns the workflow, establishes responsible governance, deploys within clear boundaries, and measures whether the work actually improved.

The Thread Consulting, LLC's AI practice includes:

●AI readiness and use-case strategy

●Workflow redesign and AI deployment

●Responsible AI governance

●Workforce AI enablement and learning

●Executive and board AI advisory [confirm]

●Organizational transformation for AI adoption

Through The Thread Institute, the company is also building learning experiences that help leaders, managers, and employees develop the capability to work effectively and responsibly with AI. "The opportunity is not simply to put AI into more organizations," Mattison said. "It is to help organizations become capable of using it well, and to build the structures, skills, and accountability that allow that capability to last."

The designation marks an important step in The Thread Consulting, LLC's growth as the company expands its AI deployment practice, develops strategic partnerships, and helps more organizations turn AI adoption into lasting organizational transformation.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network:

The Thread, LLC

The Thread, LLC

+1 805-335-1511

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