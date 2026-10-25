Curbs On Female Aid Workers Continue To Hamper Humanitarian Access In Afghanistan: UN

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Oct 25 (IANS) Restrictions on female aid workers and interference in relief work continue to obstruct humanitarian access across Afghanistan, with the United Nations recording 30 access-related incidents in the country in September, local media reported on Sunday.

According to Khaama Press, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said humanitarian partners logged 30 such incidents during the month, 27 per cent fewer than in August.

The agency, however, cautioned that the drop in reported cases did not necessarily point to an improvement on the ground, as some incidents may have gone unreported.

Of the incidents recorded in September, 18 involved interference in humanitarian activities, while four were linked to physical constraints on access, OCHA said.

Military operations, ongoing conflict, violence against humanitarian personnel and the detention of aid workers were also listed among the obstacles hampering relief operations in the country.

OCHA said four districts in Afghanistan were facing severe restrictions on humanitarian access, with administrative and programme-related interference, along with curbs on female aid workers and on women receiving assistance, among the main factors behind the situation.

Limits on women's participation in humanitarian work make it harder for aid agencies to reach women and others in need of help, the report noted.

Despite the fall in reported incidents in September, OCHA's findings show that aid organisations continue to face operational hurdles that can delay or disrupt the delivery of assistance, it added.

Last month, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over what he termed the continuing discriminatory policies imposed by the Taliban on Afghan women and girls, as he reiterated his call to immediately reverse the ban on Afghan women working for the global body and ensure their safe and unhindered access to UN premises throughout the country.

"These restrictions are contrary to international law, including the UN Charter, and undermine the organisation's capacity to carry out its mandate and deliver life-saving and other assistance to the Afghan people at a time when needs remain high."

"Unhindered access for all United Nations personnel to their places of work is critical to fulfil our mandate, and to reach and support vulnerable people, especially women and girls, in accordance with cultural practices. Ensuring that women can deliver humanitarian assistance and essential services to women and girls is critical to an effective and principled response," Guterres added.