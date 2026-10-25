Telangana School Holiday Declared In 2 Districts On Monday: Check Exceptions And Rules

District Collectors have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Telangana's Adilabad and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts on Monday to mark Adivasi leader Komaram Bheem's death anniversary.

District Collectors declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges in Adilabad and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts tomorrow. Students get a Monday off to mark the death anniversary of Komaram Bheem. Education department officials asked school managements to follow these orders strictly.

Komaram Bheem fought bravely for Adivasi rights. His struggle for the self-respect of tribal communities holds a special place in history. Adilabad and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts get a holiday to honour his death anniversary. People will organize various events to remember his fighting spirit.

Officials exempted residential schools from this holiday announcement. Regular government and private educational institutions will remain closed, but residential schools will function normally. Parents and students of these schools must check with their local managements for specific updates.

Authorities made another important rule regarding this holiday. Educational institutions taking a day off tomorrow must work on November 14. Teachers will conduct regular classes on that second Saturday to make up for the lost working day. Parents and students need to note this schedule change.

This holiday applies strictly to government and private schools and colleges in Adilabad and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts. Students from other Telangana districts do not get this day off. Residential school students must confirm their working status first. Schools taking the holiday will work on November 14.