QNB Group Accelerates Global AI And Digital Infrastructure Financing In Q3

MENAFN - Gulf Times) QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, strengthened its role in cross-border financing during the third quarter, supporting major investments in AI and digital infrastructure.

The Q3 activity demonstrates the Group's ability to mobilise international capital through collaboration between its teams, with financing spanning technology infrastructure in Asia and Europe, sovereign funding in the Middle East and business growth in Africa.

Abdulla Mubarak al-Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer of QNB, said:“The AI age represents an economic paradigm shift. The necessary investment in AI and digital infrastructure relies on scalable and sustainable funding sources. QNB has the cross-border capacity to support this revolution and drive economic competitiveness.

He added:“For QNB, the strength of our international network lies in our ability to bring these capabilities together around our clients' needs. As investment connects more markets and sectors, we see a clear opportunity to deepen our role in financing the infrastructure and businesses that will drive long-term growth.”

The Group's subsidiary QNB Capital acted as a global coordinator on Qatar's $3bn dual-tranche bond issuance. The issuance attracted orders exceeding $6bn, more than twice the amount issued, underscoring strong international investor demand and QNB Capital's role in connecting sovereign financing needs with global capital markets.

QNB's teams in Singapore and Indonesia collaborated on a senior term loan facility of up to $3.1bn for ZanKore's AI Compute Platform. Acting alongside other international banks as a senior mandated lead arranger, underwriter and bookrunner, QNB supported financing for NVIDIA-powered AI and GPU cloud infrastructure.

The collaboration also extended to Europe, where QNB London worked with teams in Paris and Singapore on refinancing six hyperscalers in Dublin, Frankfurt and Paris, sponsored by Equinix and GIC.

QNB London acted as underwriter, mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, supporting infrastructure that provides large-scale computing capacity for global technology companies.

QNB Indonesia acted as lead arranger for a syndicated term loan facility equivalent to approximately $590mn for PT Nusantara Fiber Teknologi.

These transactions illustrate how QNB's international network supports different layers of digital infrastructure, from AI computing and data centres to the fibre networks that connect businesses and customers.

The Group also took leading roles in financing real estate and broader business investment.

In Singapore, QNB acted as a core underwriting bank and global coordinator for ESR's five-year refinancing facility, which increased beyond its initial $2bn target following strong lender demand. This was QNB Singapore's first Global Coordinator mandate, demonstrating its growing capacity to bring international lenders together.

In Europe, QNB London secured its first underwriting mandate with Brookfield, acting as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner on senior financing equivalent to $584mn for Hibernia Real Estate Group's portfolio in Dublin.

In Turkiye, QNB Leasing secured syndicated financing exceeding $117mn equivalent from international commercial banks, diversifying its funding sources.

QNB Group's financing activity also supported smaller businesses and economic development in Africa.

In Tunisia, QNB contributed 33% of a syndicated financing facility for Advans Tunisia, expanding funding available to SMEs. In Egypt, it arranged financing for the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport's new international school campus in Alexandria.

QNB Group also continued to improve access to payments and everyday banking services.

QNB Syria enabled an international Mastercard payment through its point-of-sale infrastructure for the first time in more than 15 years. It subsequently issued the country's first internationally accepted payment card in collaboration with Mastercard, extending access to international payments for local customers.

QNB improved its overall ranking in the 2026 Euromoney Cash Management Survey, which drew more than 26,000 responses globally, reflecting client recognition of its cash management services. Alongside Euromoney and MEED awards for digital banking and customer experience, and recognition for QNB Turkiye and QNB Egypt, this highlights the Group's continued focus on service quality throughout its international network.

QNB received four Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Awards, with Qataris holding 76% of its leadership and senior positions.

The Group's broader franchise strength is reflected in the 2026 Brand Finance ranking, which valued QNB's brand at $10.3bn and placed it 36th globally. QNB remains the most valuable banking brand in the Middle East and Africa.

QNB Group digital infrastructure investments AI