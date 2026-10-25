Qatar Charity Expands Access To The Holy Quran For Blind People In Kosovo And Albania

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has distributed 250 copies of the“Baseera Mushaf”-a Braille edition of the Holy Quran to people with visual disabilities in Kosovo and Albania, helping them read, listen to, and memorise the Quran more independently. The initiative delivered 160 copies in Kosovo and allocated another 90 to Albania, in coordination with Islamic authorities and relevant local organisations in both countries.

Launched in 2014, the ongoing initiative reflects Qatar Charity's commitment to serving the Holy Quran and making it accessible, in different languages, to blind people in underserved communities blade-->

In Kosovo, Qatar Charity's country office worked with the Islamic Community of Kosovo to identify potential recipients. The Community reported 300 people with visual disabilities who could benefit from the Mushaf, highlighting demand well beyond the number of copies currently available. Under the distribution plan, the Faculty of Islamic Studies in Pristina hosted an event attended by Kosovo's Chief Imam, where 160 copies were provided.

In Albania, Qatar Charity partnered with the Albanian Muslim Community to identify beneficiaries and coordinate distribution. They identified 90 blind people, with a copy of the Baseera Mushaf allocated to each beneficiary.

The distribution launched at an event in Durrës, attended by 30 beneficiaries and Wissam al-Jafiri, Minister Plenipotentiary and representative of the Embassy of the State of Qatar. The remaining copies will be delivered through local mufti offices in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The events demonstrated the initiative's meaningful humanitarian and educational impact. Beneficiaries welcomed the opportunity to engage with the Holy Quran through reading, listening, and memorisation. The initiative also deepened cooperation with local Islamic institutions and reinforced the importance of designing inclusive humanitarian programs that respond to the needs of persons with disabilities.

Qatar Charity Baseera Mushaf Holy Quran Braille edition