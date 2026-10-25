Momz Club A Community Built For Mothers In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Yalla Momz, Mommy First together with Yalla Toys, has launched, a community for mothers and expecting mothers in Qatar. The first gathering took place on Saturday, 17 October 2026, at Teatro Restaurant City Center Rotana.

Momz Club is a community where mothers can learn, connect and feel supported. Every meetup brings together mothers and trusted experts, so mothers can get practical guidance in a warm, judgement-free setting.

The launch event brought together new moms and moms-to-be for a morning of expert talk by Doctor Hajer Amiour from Aster DM Healthcare.

About Yalla Momz Yalla Momz is a Qatar-based brand serving mothers and families with baby care, mommy care and mother-and-baby essentials. It is part of a family of brands that includes Yalla Toys and Mommy First Arabia.

Momz Club Yalla Momz Yalla Toys Mommy First