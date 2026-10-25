Prime Minister Attends Opening Of 9Th World Investment Forum 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Sunday morning attended the inauguration of the 9th World Investment Forum 2026, hosted by the State of Qatar in partnership with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) under the theme "Investing in the Future".

More than 5,000 participants are taking part in the three-day forum, including heads of government, ministers, senior executives, leaders of international organizations, entrepreneurs, academics and experts, alongside 406 speakers.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Amid regional and global developments and their economic impact, international forums foster cooperation to address challenges. We hope the World Investment Forum in Doha will help shape visions and solutions that support the future of investment and the global economy."

Participants will discuss the most consequential shifts and challenges shaping global investment and explore ways to bolster international cooperation amid rapidly evolving economic dynamics.

The agenda features 108 sessions and high-level dialogues across eight main tracks, spanning investment in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises, investment policies, sustainable finance and business, tourism and culture, climate and the environment, investment promotion, and special economic zones.

Transport Ministry holds workshop on new ITS strategy and action plan 2027–2037 MOCI outlines key themes and priorities of World Investment Forum 2026 MOI to introduce service allowing residents to update ID card photos

Read Also