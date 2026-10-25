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Two Injured As Debris From Intercepted Houthi Missiles Falls In Saudi Arabia

Two Injured As Debris From Intercepted Houthi Missiles Falls In Saudi Arabia


Date: 2026-10-25 02:03:31

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Riyadh: Two people were injured after debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles launched by Houthis fell in residential areas in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Sunday, October 25, according to Saudi Civil Defense

In a statement, the Civil Defense spokesperson said emergency teams responded to incidents involving falling missile debris in Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah governorates after the two missiles were intercepted and destroyed.

The incidents resulted in injuries to a Saudi citizen and an Asian resident, as well as material damage to three residential buildings and seven vehicles, the statement said.

Saudi Civil Defense added that the relevant authorities had implemented the established procedures for handling such incidents.

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The Peninsula

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