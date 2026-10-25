Inter Regain Serie A Lead After Later Comeback Against

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: Inter Milan climbed back to the top of Serie A after staging a dramatic late rally at San Siro on Sunday, scoring twice in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Fiorentina.

Alex Jimenez's rocket strike had the struggling visitors heading for a shock win, but Marcus Thuram levelled in the 91st minute before winning a penalty that Piotr Zielinski converted in the 98th minute.

The result meant the Nerazzurri returned to first place, level with surprise fellow pace-setters Lazio on 22 points, while the Florence club's winless run stretched to four games to keep them in 18th spot.

Cristian Chivu's side had the better of the first half but could not find a way past David de Gea, who made a fingertip stop on a Pio Esposito header before showing quick reactions to parry Thuram's angled drive.

De Gea was alert again to parry a fierce Thuram strike over the bar early in the second half, but it was the visitors who struck first against the run of play after 65 minutes.

Former AC Milan player Alex Jimenez took debutant Inter goalkeeper Ivan Provedel by surprise with an audacious angled strike from distance that flew into the top corner.

"That's football: sometimes you concede," Chivu told DAZN. "The important thing is not to let your heads drop and to maintain the same mentality. Ever since I arrived here, I've always said that games last 90 minutes."

Inter piled forward in search of an equaliser, with Carlos Augusto's glancing header coming off the top of the bar and De Gea denying substitute Petar Sucic, but they could not find a way through until the game was into added time.

Thuram guided a shot into the bottom corner to level the scores before winning a penalty when he was dragged down by Victor Valdepenas in the box, which Zielinski converted to complete a pulsating victory.

"I don't want to see people feel sorry for themselves," Chivu said. "I want to see players respond to setbacks."

Later on Sunday, Atalanta host Frosinone and Genoa face Venezia before Juventus travel to Lecce and AC Milan go to Udinese.