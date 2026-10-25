UN Secretary-General Calls For Boosting Investments In Developing Nations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres projected that the artificial intelligence (AI) and technology sectors will shape global economies and production, creating significant opportunities to advance sustainable development. He further urged the private sector to increase investment in developing nations.

Speaking during the ninth edition of the World Investment Forum, Guterres noted that the world is facing immense global challenges. He emphasized that by focusing on the theme "Investing in the Future," the forum underscores an undeniable truth: investment is an expression of confidence that the future can be better.

In a message delivered on his behalf by Director of the Division on Investment and Enterprise at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Nan Li Collins, UN Secretary-General stated that AI, semiconductors, advanced technology, and the critical minerals sector account for one-third of all new global investments. While these sectors are expected to reshape global economies and production, offering vital prospects for advancing sustainable development, only a marginal fraction of this investment reaches the least developed and low-income countries.

Guterres highlighted that the forum serves as an opportunity to encourage the private sector to boost investment in developing countries, particularly in renewable energy, technology, and critical minerals, thereby creating opportunities that benefit these societies. Furthermore, the event provides a platform to demonstrate global support for the commitments made last year in Seville, aimed at fostering development and investment.

He expressed his hope that the forum would lead to the necessary synergies, partnerships, and ambitions, and transform technological potential into an era of prosperity for the benefit of all.