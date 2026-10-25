MOI To Introduce Service Allowing Residents To Update ID Card Photos

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is preparing to launch a new service allowing residents to update the photos on their ID cards through approved photography studios in the country.

The Ministry has finalised the necessary technical preparations for the service and configured it within the live operational environments of the MOI's website and the Metrash app.

As part of the preparations, the Ministry conducted an introductory seminar for photography studio owners on Sunday, October 25, 2026, to explain the service, submission procedures and technical requirements.

Major Mohammed Ali Mohammed from the General Directorate of Passports and First Lieutenant Engineer Ali Hassan Abdulrahim from the General Directorate of Communications and Information Systems conducted the seminar.

In a video posted on X, Major Mohammed Ali Mohammed said, "The General Directorate of Passports is committed to continuously improving the service it provides to the public through cooperation with various entities and institutions across the public and private sectors nationwide with the aim of streamlining procedures enhancing the quality of services and issued documents and ensuring compliance with approved standards and specifications."

Ali Hassan Abdulrahim said, "The General Directorate of Communications and Information Systems has finalised the necessary technical preparations for the service and configured the service within the live operational environments of the MOI website and the Metrash app."

He further stated during the seminar that photography studio owners were briefed on the service for updating residents' ID card photos, including the operating and submission procedures and technical requirements.

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The session also aimed to ensure that studio owners are fully prepared to deliver the service with the required efficiency and quality.

Ali Hassan Abdulrahim added that the MOI will officially launch the service once all technical and logistical requirements have been verified in coordination with photography studio owners.