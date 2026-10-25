UDST Welcomes Applications From Local And International Students For Fall 2027

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announced that admissions for the Fall 2027 semester are now open, inviting prospective students from Qatar and around the world to pursue their academic and professional ambitions at Qatar's first applied university.

Applicants will be able to apply online for Master's, Bachelor's, and Diploma programs through the University's official website, href="" edu

As part of its commitment to making higher education accessible and supporting talented students, UDST offers 12 types of scholarships and tuition fee exemptions for eligible students. Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women remain eligible for tuition fee exemptions for undergraduate programs, subject to the applicable requirements.

Commenting on the opening of admissions, UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi said: "At UDST, we believe that access to quality applied education creates opportunities for individuals to realize their potential and contribute to the communities around them. Through our academic programs and scholarship opportunities, we remain committed to supporting talented students as they pursue their ambitions and prepare for meaningful careers."

He added: "Our international student community is an important part of the UDST experience, bringing together students from diverse backgrounds and more than 93 countries. We welcome students from Qatar and abroad to join a learning environment that combines practical education, industry relevance, and a vibrant campus experience, while preparing graduates to contribute to Qatar's continued development and the wider global community."

With more than 80 academic programs across its five colleges, UDST provides a diverse range of academic pathways designed to meet the evolving needs of industry and Qatar's workforce. Its applied learning approach combines academic knowledge with practical experience, preparing students with the skills and competencies required to succeed in their chosen fields