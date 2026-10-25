Prime Minister Meets Secretary-General Of ASEAN

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), HE Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, on the sidelines of the World Investment Forum (WIF), held in Doha. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and ASEAN, in addition to topics of mutual interest.

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