Prime Minister Meets Prime Minister Of Libya's Government Of National Unity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya, HE Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh, on the sidelines of the World Investment Forum (WIF), held in Doha.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to regional developments.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position in support of Libya's unity and the realization of its people's aspirations of stability and development, as well as the country's full support for the Libyan political process, relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's sovereignty.