Prime Minister Meets Lesotho Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and National Security of the Kingdom of Lesotho, HE Samuel Matekane, on the sidelines of the World Investment Forum (WIF), held in Doha.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it, as well as the latest regional developments.