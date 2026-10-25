PHCC Urges Women In Qatar To Undergo Regular Breast Cancer Screening

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Women aged 45 to 69 living in Qatar have been advised to undergo regular health check-ups and breast cancer screening once every three years as Breast Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close.

In a social media post, the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) also encouraged overweight and obese women to manage their weight, noting that excess weight is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer.

The PHCC further highlighted the importance of breastfeeding, explaining that it reduces exposure to oestrogen, which may help lower breast cancer risk. Exercising three times a week was also recommended as a measure that may help reduce the risk.