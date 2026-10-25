Prime Minister Meets Congolese Deputy Prime Minister For Coordination, Development Infrastructure, Land Planning
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Sunday with Deputy Prime Minister in Charge of Coordination, Development Infrastructure, and Land Planning of the Republic of Congo, HE Jean-Jacques Bouya, on the sidelines of the World Investment Forum in Doha.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to deepen and expand it, as well as the latest regional developments and matters of mutual interest.
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