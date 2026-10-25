Chance Of Afternoon Rain On Monday, Temperatures To Reach 37°C: QMD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has forecast a chance of rain in some areas on Monday, October 26, with temperatures expected to reach 37°C in parts of the country.

According to the department's daily weather forecast, inshore conditions will be hazy with some clouds at first, becoming relatively hot during the day, with local clouds potentially bringing rain to some areas in the afternoon.

Temperatures in Doha are expected to range between 29°C and 36°C, while Mesaieed and Al Khor are forecast to record highs of 37°C.

In Dukhan, temperatures will range between 24°C and 34°C, while Al Wakrah is expected to record a maximum of 35°C and a minimum of 27°C.

Al Ruwais is forecast to record temperatures between 27°C and 33°C, while Abu Samra will see temperatures ranging from 22°C to 36°C.

Inshore winds will be variable at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at speeds of 5 to 15 knots.

Offshore, conditions will be partly cloudy at times, with northwesterly winds blowing at 5 to 15 knots and gusting to 20 knots occasionally.

Sea heights are expected to range between two and four feet, rising to six feet offshore at times.

