Katara Holy Qur'an Recitation Award Draws 1,304 Entries From 60 Countries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 10th Katara Award for Qur'an Recitation has drawn 1,304 entries from 60 countries, with the competition's episodes slated to air during the Holy month of Ramadan, the Cultural Village said.

Katara aims to encourage reciters to adorn the Holy Qur'an with beautiful voices, discover outstanding recitation talent and promote adherence to the rules of tajweed.

Entries included 570 submissions from 18 Arab countries and 734 from 42 non-Arab countries, marking the first time international entries have outnumbered those from Arab countries, Katara said in a statement.

A screening committee will evaluate the submissions and select the top 100 contestants, from whom 15 finalists will be chosen to compete in Doha. One contestant from each episode will advance to the final stage.

The three top winners will be announced during a special program produced in collaboration with Qatar Television, which will broadcast the competition's episodes during Ramadan.

The judging panel comprises six members: three specialists authorized in Qur'anic readings and versed in the rules of tajweed, and three experts in vocal modes and the beauty and mellifluousness of recitation.

Katara plans to produce a recording of the first-place winner reciting the entire Qur'an.

The award offers a total prize pool of QAR 800,000, with QAR 500,000 for first place, QAR 200,000 for second and QAR 100,000 for third.

The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has served as the award's official sponsor since its launch in 2017.