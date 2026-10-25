Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Underscores Importance Of Preparing National Talent For Vital Leadership Roles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, underscored the criticality of continuously developing national talent capable of taking the helm of vital leadership roles, highlighting its pivotal role in strengthening institutional resilience, ensuring operational continuity, and responding more effectively to fluctuations.

He made the remarks while chairing the 26th Annual Qatarization Review Meeting, attended by senior executives and representatives of companies participating in the energy sector strategic Qatarization plan.

HE the Minister praised energy companies for their resilience in responding to and adapting to rapidly evolving, unforeseen circumstances, alongside their steadfast commitment to worker safety across the energy sector.

HE Al Kaabi highlighted the strategic importance of Qatarization as the energy sector builds on its achievements and strengthens business continuity. He added that the sector remains committed to achieving its strategic energy objectives and supporting the human development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030.

HE Al Kaabi stressed the importance of substantive Qatarization that goes beyond the numbers, focusing on attracting and retaining national talent and implementing effective development programs. These efforts can help Qatari professionals build rewarding career paths while enabling companies to develop qualified national talent for vital leadership roles, both now and in the future.

The Minister also presented the annual Qatarization crystal awards, recognizing companies for their achievements across four categories. Nakilat won for support and liaison with the education sector, Qatar Shell for supporting Qatarization, North Oil Company for support for learning and development, and QatarEnergy LNG for best Qatarization progress.

Separately, HE Al Kaabi presented the annual Qatarization certificates, awarded to companies that made the greatest progress compared with the previous calendar year across three categories.

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) won for support and liaison with the education sector, Oryx GTL for supporting Qatarization, and Qatar Fuel Additives Company (QAFAC) for support for learning and development.