The Inheritance Mistake That Could Leave Adult Children With An Unexpected Tax Bill

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Inherited homes and retirement accounts follow different tax rules. Keeping valuation records and checking withdrawal deadlines can help adult children avoid unexpected tax bills – Shutterstock

An inheritance can arrive with a peculiar surprise: the money itself may be tax-free, but what happens next could cost thousands. Adult children who inherit a parent's house, investments, or retirement account can face very different tax rules, even when everything comes from the same estate.

The mistake often starts with a reasonable assumption. Mom left the house to her children, Dad saved diligently for retirement, and the family expects to divide everything without much financial drama. Then someone sells a property, withdraws retirement money, or discovers that nobody saved the paperwork showing what an inherited asset was worth.

The Biggest Misunderstanding: Inherited Money and Inherited Assets Aren't the Same

Generally, the IRS does not treat an inheritance itself as taxable income for the recipient. That does not mean every asset inside an inheritance escapes income tax. The rules depend on what the deceased person owned and what the beneficiary does with it. Cash from a parent's ordinary bank account generally presents a different tax situation than a traditional IRA or appreciated investment account. Treating all three as interchangeable can lead to a costly mistake.

Consider two siblings who each receive $50,000 from their parent's estate. One receives cash from a bank account, while the other receives a distribution from a traditional IRA. The first sibling generally does not report the inherited cash as income simply because of the inheritance. The second may need to report the taxable IRA distribution as ordinary income, potentially increasing the year's tax bill. The same dollar amount can produce different tax consequences because the money came from different places.

Federal estate tax also follows a different set of rules. It generally concerns the estate, rather than automatically creating an income-tax bill for each adult child. State inheritance or estate taxes may apply under separate rules, depending on the state and circumstances. Families can therefore spend too much time worrying about a tax on receiving the inheritance while overlooking taxes on withdrawing or selling what they inherited.

Selling the Family Home Without Knowing Its Tax Basis

A parent's house can create one of the most confusing inheritance decisions. The family may remember what Mom paid for it decades ago, but that original purchase price generally does not determine the tax basis of a home inherited after her death.

Under federal tax rules, inherited property generally receives a basis equal to its fair market value on the owner's date of death. An executor may use an alternate valuation date in certain circumstances. This adjustment, often called a step-up in basis, can reduce the capital gains tax an heir owes when selling an appreciated property.

Here's how the math can work. Suppose a parent bought a house for $120,000, and the property was worth $400,000 at the parent's death. If an adult child inherits the home and later sells it for $410,000, the starting point for calculating the gain generally becomes $400,000, not the parent's original purchase price. That suggests a $10,000 gain before accounting for eligible adjustments and selling expenses, rather than a $290,000 gain. The actual taxable amount depends on the circumstances, but the difference illustrates why the valuation records deserve more attention than an old mortgage statement.

The mistake happens when heirs sell first and hunt for paperwork later. Without reliable evidence of the property's value at the relevant date, calculating the correct basis becomes harder. An appraisal, estate records, and documentation of subsequent improvements can help establish the numbers. Keep those records alongside the closing statement rather than stuffing them into the box of household documents nobody wants to sort.

One more wrinkle: a home that rises in value after the inheritance can generate a taxable gain when sold. The inheritance itself does not freeze the property's value for tax purposes forever. An heir who keeps the house for several years should track its inherited basis and any qualifying improvements, then account for the eventual sale price.

The Retirement Account That Can Turn Into a Tax-Time Headache

A traditional IRA or 401(k) can look like a straightforward gift. The balance appears on an account statement, the beneficiary sees a substantial sum, and everyone assumes the money works like an ordinary inheritance. Unfortunately, traditional retirement accounts often carry income-tax obligations that ordinary inherited cash does not.

With a traditional IRA, beneficiaries generally owe income tax on taxable withdrawals. Many adult children who inherit these accounts must empty them within a prescribed period, often the 10th year after the original owner's death. Certain eligible beneficiaries qualify for different distribution rules, and annual required withdrawals can apply in some cases. The precise schedule depends on the account, the owner's circumstances, and the beneficiary's status.

That deadline can turn a sensible-looking withdrawal into a tax-planning headache. Suppose an adult child inherits a traditional IRA while earning a strong salary. Taking a large distribution in one year could push more of that year's income into higher federal tax brackets. Spreading withdrawals across several years may produce a different result, although the beneficiary must still follow the applicable distribution requirements.

A Roth IRA can work differently. Qualified Roth distributions generally escape federal income tax, although beneficiaries must follow inherited-account rules. That makes it especially risky to assume that two accounts with identical balances will produce identical tax bills.

Before withdrawing anything, beneficiaries should identify the account type, confirm the distribution deadline, and ask the custodian about required withdrawals. They should also check whether the deceased owner had nondeductible contributions or other tax basis that affects the taxable portion. A quick conversation with a tax professional can help turn a vague deadline into a workable schedule.

The Paperwork Mistake That Makes Everything More Expensive

Tax records rarely attract attention during a family emergency. People focus on funeral arrangements, clearing a house, contacting banks, and figuring out who gets the dining table. A folder of appraisals and account statements can seem like a problem for another day.

Yet those documents help establish the facts that determine an heir's tax obligations. Save the date-of-death valuations, brokerage statements, retirement-account records, estate tax documents, and receipts for qualifying property improvements. Ask the executor for copies of relevant records, including any Schedule A attached to Form 8971 that reports inherited property values when applicable. The IRS explains these requirements in its guidance on inherited property.

Heirs should also distinguish the estate's final income tax return from their own returns. The deceased person's final return may report income earned before death, while beneficiaries may have separate reporting obligations for inherited retirement distributions, investment income, or asset sales. An estate may also need to file its own returns. One family can face several tax filings involving different taxpayers, deadlines, and rules.

Finally, don't assume that a will settles every tax question. Beneficiary designations on retirement accounts and certain other assets can determine who receives them, sometimes outside the will's instructions. Reviewing those designations during estate planning can help prevent confusion later.

A Little Documentation Can Protect a Lot of an Inheritance

An inheritance doesn't automatically produce a tax bill, and a large inheritance doesn't automatically mean a large federal estate tax liability. The bigger danger often comes from treating every asset like cash and making irreversible decisions before checking the rules.

Adult children can protect themselves by identifying what they inherited, establishing the correct tax basis, confirming withdrawal deadlines, and keeping records that support their calculations. State taxes and individual circumstances can change the picture, so complicated estates deserve advice from a qualified tax professional. A few careful questions now can spare a family an unpleasant surprise when tax season arrives. After all, nobody wants to discover that the family heirloom came with an undocumented valuation and a deadline.

Which inherited asset would concern you most from a tax perspective: a family home, investments, or a retirement account?