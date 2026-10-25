Howie Mandel Endorses Cocksman, Spotlighting The Men's Grooming Brand

Cocksman Product

Cocksman Logo

The comedian and television personality spotlights Cocksman, a Miami men's grooming brand built around confidence, personal care and style.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cocksman, a men's grooming and lifestyle brand focused on confidence, personal care and modern masculinity, is gaining new national attention with an endorsement from internationally recognized comedian and television personality Howie Mandel.

Mandel has featured Cocksman through promotional video content and exposure connected to his podcast platform, bringing his unmistakable personality to the brand while introducing Cocksman to a broader audience.

The endorsement marks an important moment for Cocksman as the company continues to grow its presence in men's grooming, fragrance, skincare and personal care.

Built around the idea that men's grooming should be confident, distinctive and easy to embrace, Cocksman offers products designed for men who want to look better, feel sharper and take greater pride in how they present themselves.

From signature fragrances to skincare and beard care, the brand has developed a product collection centered on daily grooming, personal style and masculine confidence.

Cocksman's fragrance collection includes distinct scent profiles designed to reflect different expressions of confidence and individuality, while its skincare and grooming line includes anti-aging care, facial products and beard care.

The company's approach goes beyond traditional grooming by positioning personal care as part of a larger lifestyle built around confidence, consistency and taking care of oneself.

That philosophy has helped shape a brand identity that combines bold presentation with practical grooming products designed for everyday use.

As Cocksman continues to expand, the brand remains focused on developing products that complement the modern man's grooming and personal-care routine while selectively exploring adjacent lifestyle and wellness categories that fit naturally within the Cocksman identity.

The endorsement from Mandel brings added visibility to that mission, introducing new audiences to a brand that aims to make men's grooming feel more confident, memorable and distinctly masculine.

Consumers can learn more about Cocksman and explore the full collection at Cocksman.

The Howie Mandel promotional content can also be viewed through the brand's featured video content.

About Cocksman

Cocksman® is a Miami-based men's grooming and lifestyle brand focused on confidence, personal care and modern masculinity.

The company offers men's fragrance, skincare, beard care and grooming products designed to help men look their best, develop stronger personal-care routines and express their individual style.

With bold branding, distinctive products and a growing community, Cocksman is building a recognizable voice in men's grooming for customers who value confidence, quality and character.

Learn more at Cocksman.

Gustavo Rivera

Inventive Consulting

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Howie Mandel Endorses Cocksman, Spotlighting the Men's Grooming Brand News Provided By Cocksman Club LLC October 25, 2026, 17:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.