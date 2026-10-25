VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY's AUDREY SWANK AND BETHEL UNIVERSITY's HUDSON WALLACE WIN NASHVILLE HALF MARATHON

3,800 Runners Take to the Streets of Music City for Nashville Half Marathon & 5K, Showcasing Nashville's Iconic Neighborhoods

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Under clear skies and with temperatures at 70 degrees at the starting line, runners from across the country took to the streets of Music City Saturday morning for the 2026 Nashville Half Marathon & 5K, hosted by Run Nash. The event drew 3,800 registered participants, bringing together competitive athletes, first-time runners and families for a morning of fitness, community and celebration through some of Nashville's most recognizable neighborhoods.Vanderbilt University student Audrey Swank of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Bethel University student Hudson Wallace of McKenzie, Tennessee, claimed the women's and men's titles, respectively, at the 2026 Nashville Half Marathon on Saturday. Swank captured the women's championship with a time of 1:24:47, while Wallace won the men's division in 1:13:21.Swank, a junior studying music at Vanderbilt University, returned to the Nashville Half Marathon for her second consecutive year, improving on her previous race experience to capture the women's championship.“I ran it last year, but I was really slow,” Swank said during a post-race interview shortly after crossing the finish line. When asked whether she planned to return next year to defend her title, Swank replied,“I think so.”Wallace, a senior at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee, competes on the university's cross-country team. Making his debut in the Nashville Half Marathon, Wallace credited the competitive field and scenic course for a memorable race experience.“I was really glad to come away with the win today, especially with some strong competition out there,” Wallace said.“It was my first time running both a half marathon with RunNash and this course. The hills definitely made it challenging, but it was beautiful getting to see so much of Nashville along the way.”“What an incredible morning for running in Music City,” said Malain McCormick, Race Director of the Nashville Half Marathon & 5K.“With clear skies, 3,800 registered runners and a sold-out 5K, we couldn't have asked for a better setting to celebrate this year's event. From the excitement at the starting line to the cheers at the finish, it was wonderful to see runners of all abilities come together and experience Nashville. We're especially grateful to our charity partners, volunteers and the entire community for helping make this event such a success.”The racecourse showcased some of Nashville's most iconic destinations, taking participants through downtown, The Gulch, Music Row and iconic Nissan Stadium. The event attracted runners from across the United States and internationally, highlighting Nashville's continued appeal as a destination for running events.In the 5K, Drew Taylor of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, claimed the men's overall title with a time of 18:24, while Cam-Ranh Chandler of Nashville captured the women's overall championship in 19:20. The 5K sold out in advance, reaching its capacity of 750 registered participants.Women accounted for 51% of registered participants. The event welcomed runners and walkers of varying ages and experience levels, from seasoned competitors pursuing personal records to participants completing their first half marathon.Beyond the competition, the Nashville Half Marathon & 5K continued its commitment to supporting charitable causes. The American Cancer Society, the event's Official Charity Partner, participated through its DetermiNation Endurance Series, which brings athletes together to support the fight against cancer. Over the past five years, the American Cancer Society's race team has raised more than $200,000 through its participation in the event, inspiring runners to achieve personal milestones while making a meaningful difference in the fight against cancer.This year's race also supported local charity partners Move Music City, Achilles International and the T.J. Martell Foundation, reinforcing the event's commitment to making a positive impact in the community.2026 NASHVILLE HALF MARATHON & 5K OFFICIAL RESULTSHALF MARATHON – MENHudson Wallace – McKenzie, Tenn. – 1:13:21Baden Brown – Nashville, Tenn. – 1:17:20John Baker – Cambridge, Mass. – 1:17:56HALF MARATHON – WOMENAudrey Swank – Fairbanks, Alaska – 1:24:47Hailey Day – Baton Rouge, La. – 1:26:11Hannah Seubert – Eugene, Ore. – 1:27:525K – OVERALL MEN'S WINNERDrew Taylor – Goodlettsville, Tenn. – 18:245K – OVERALL WOMEN'S WINNERCam-Ranh Chandler – Nashville, Tenn. – 19:20For complete race results, upcoming events and additional information, visit .About the American Cancer SocietyThe American Cancer Society is the Official Charity Partner of the Nashville Half Marathon & 5K. The DetermiNation Endurance Series is the signature program for American Cancer Society endurance events, with running events serving as the backbone of the program. Through DetermiNation, the American Cancer Society helps athletes accomplish what once seemed impossible while working together to change the course of cancer. For more information, visit .About Run NashRun Nash is Nashville's largest locally owned race organization, dedicated to creating memorable running experiences that showcase the city's neighborhoods, landmarks and vibrant community. With a portfolio of signature events, including the Nashville Half Marathon & 5K, Music City July 4th 5K, 9 to 5K and Music City Turkey Trot, Run Nash welcomes runners and walkers of all abilities to experience Music City one mile at a time. For more information, visit .# # #

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VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY'S AUDREY SWANK AND BETHEL UNIVERSITY'S HUDSON WALLACE WIN NASHVILLE HALF MARATHON News Provided By LEGACY PR October 25, 2026, 17:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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