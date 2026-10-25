Pilots And Drone Operators Across Canada Can Now Get Their ROC-A Radio Certificate From Home

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) rocalicence runs one-on-one virtual ROC-A exams over Google Meet with an ISED-authorized delegate examiner, CA$113 all-in

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- rocalicence now gives pilots, student pilots, drone/RPAS operators and airport ground staff anywhere in Canada a quicker way to get the Restricted Operator Certificate with Aeronautical Qualification (ROC-A). The exam is a one-on-one virtual session over Google Meet with an ISED-authorized delegate examiner.The ROC-A is issued by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Anyone who operates an aeronautical radio needs it, from a student pilot getting ready to solo to a ground crew member on the ramp. For many candidates, finding an examiner nearby has meant travel and scheduling delays. With a virtual exam, candidates can sit from home, the flight school or the hangar.How it works:- One-on-one, about 30 minutes: each candidate meets live with an ISED-authorized delegate examiner over Google Meet.- Result on the call: candidates find out during the call whether they passed. ISED then processes the result in 24–48 hours and mails the certificate.- CA$113 all-inclusive, tax included.- Book online: live availability is posted at .- In person is optional: in-person sessions are available for candidates who prefer them.Candidates must be physically in Canada at the time of the exam.To help candidates arrive prepared, rocalicence offers a free Study Hub ( ) with seven free practice exams. New ROC-A study and preparation guides are going up on the blog at ."Canada is the second-largest country in the world, and our pilots, students and drone operators are spread right across it. As part of building Canada strong and serving our community, I created this service to make one step toward their aviation dreams simple. Just because it's aviation doesn't mean it has to be complicated," said Lesley Pinto, ISED-authorized delegate ROC-A examiner, rocalicence.About rocalicencerocalicence provides one-on-one ROC-A exams with an ISED-authorized delegate examiner. Exams are delivered virtually over Google Meet to candidates anywhere in Canada, and in-person sessions are optional. It also offers a free Study Hub with seven practice exams and a blog of ROC-A preparation guides for pilots, drone/RPAS operators and airport ground staff.Media contactLesley Pinto, ISED-authorized delegate ROC-A examiner...###

Lesley Pinto

ROCALicence

+1 236-201-4697

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Pilots and Drone Operators Across Canada Can Now Get Their ROC-A Radio Certificate From Home News Provided By ROCALicence October 25, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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