NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Lodhi Colony Residents Plant Saplings

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday led a plantation drive in Lodhi Colony, marking 46 consecutive weekends of the environment protection drive 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

Chahal was joined by local residents at the Central Government Employees' C-3 Type-II residential flats, Flat Nos. 224 to 209, Lodhi Colony, in planting saplings.

Rajendra Kothari, Manoj Dhyani, Narendra Bisht, Sanjay Negi, D.S. Bisht, Sonu Kumar, Ruchi Joshi, Rajni, Poonam Lata, along with other local residents and women, actively participated in the programme as RWA representatives and community members.

Inspired by the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, residents planted saplings in the name of their mothers and pledged to care for and protect them until they grow into healthy trees, said Chahal.

He said that the campaign, continuing for 46 consecutive Sundays, reflects growing public participation and awareness about environmental protection. He emphasised that planting a sapling alone is not enough; regular care, timely watering and proper protection are equally important.

He appealed to residents to take responsibility for the saplings they plant and nurture them until they grow into trees.

He said that planting a sapling in the name of one's mother symbolises love and respect while also conveying a strong message about environmental protection and a better future for coming generations.

Chahal also listened to the residents' problems and local issues and directed officials to take action.

During the interaction, residents raised issues related to sewerage, waterlogging, tree pruning, encroachment and redevelopment of footpaths.

Chahal listened to their concerns and directed the concerned NDMC teams to examine the issues and take appropriate action.

He emphasised that timely resolution of local problems and better coordination among departments are essential for effective civic administration.

He said that reaching out to people, listening to their concerns directly and ensuring appropriate action are important aspects of people-centric and responsive governance.

Regular interaction with residents helps identify grassroots issues and facilitates their timely resolution, he said.

Chahal stated that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign is no longer limited to plantation alone. It is also encouraging citizens to take responsibility for maintaining parks, residential colonies and green spaces in their neighbourhoods.

He said the NDMC is committed not only to increasing green cover but also to protecting planted saplings and ensuring their healthy growth into trees.

He said that every sapling planted and nurtured today can become a valuable green legacy for future generations.

He appealed to residents to actively contribute to environmental protection and work together with NDMC to make New Delhi cleaner, greener and more beautiful.

Officers and employees from NDMC's Civil, Electrical, Health and Horticulture Departments, along with RWA office-bearers and local residents, were present during the programme.