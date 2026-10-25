'Congress Protecting Infiltrators': BJP Launches 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' March In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Oct 25 (IANS) The Gujarat unit of BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of protecting infiltrators and opposing their removal from electoral rolls, as it launched a 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign in Surat, alleging that the Opposition party is attempting to undermine public confidence in democratic institutions and the election process.

State BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma made the remarks while addressing a march held in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil.

The campaign, according to the BJP, aims to counter what it described as misleading propaganda against democratic institutions, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the election process.

“Congress is working to protect infiltrators. It does not want infiltrators to be removed from electoral rolls,” Vishwakarma said, accusing the party of attempting to create unrest and disrupt the country's atmosphere.

He alleged that Congress is unwilling to accept the people's mandate and is instead spreading confusion and distrust about the country's democratic institutions.

He also accused the party of attempting to incite young people by acting at the behest of foreign forces.

“India's youth stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the public has complete faith in the country's democratic institutions,” Vishwakarma said, adding that the alleged designs of Rahul Gandhi and his associates would never succeed.

The state BJP president further alleged that Congress is using what he described as a "politics of lies" to create an atmosphere of anarchy.

"The people are aware of the party's political tactics and would not forgive it for allegedly conspiring to defame India," he said.

Referring to PM Modi's leadership, Vishwakarma said the country is moving towards becoming a developed nation and achieving self-reliance under the 'Make in India' initiative.

He also noted that PM Modi had recently completed 25 years of public service and dedication. According to Vishwakarma, the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are in power in 22 states.

The march began near Prime Market in Adajan and passed through Presidency Circle, Machhli Circle and Varun Hospital Circle before concluding at Bhulka Bhavan Circle.

Participants raised slogans including“Congress supports infiltrators”,“Those who are friends of infiltrators are traitors to the country” and“The country will not tolerate the insult to the people's mandate in the name of vote theft”.

The march was attended by state Minister Naresh Patel, BJP state general secretary Prashant Korat, Surat city BJP president Paresh Patel, party office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, elected representatives, religious and community leaders, traders' association representatives, women, NGO representatives and other citizens.