MENAFN - EIN Presswire) At the request of 6th Judicial District Attorney General Charme Allen, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Knox County.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 7:30 a.m., deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a business in the 7500 block of Clinton Highway after receiving 911 calls reporting that an individual was in the parking lot, armed with a gun, and acting erratically. Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with the man and, for reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in the deputy firing shots and striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI's involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at.

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TBI Special Agents Investigating Knox County Officer-Involved Shotting News Provided By Tennessee Bureau of Investigation October 25, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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