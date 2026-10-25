Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Futurist Jorge Brown On AI, Polarization And The Next 50 Years

Jorge Brown discusses how AI will shape the next 50 years on Tomorrow, Today.

Global Institute for the Future founder Jorge Brown discusses how AI, political polarization and shifting global institutions are reshaping the decades ahead.

- Jorge BrownSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring futurist Jorge Brown, founder of the Global Institute for the Future. The episode, available now on YouTube and major podcast platforms, examines 10 interconnected challenges that Brown believes will define the next 50 years, with artificial intelligence at the center.In the conversation, Brown argues that the future is arriving faster than ever. He says that society is now making decisions in a three- to five-year window that will shape the following five to six decades, much as the institutions created after World War II shaped the last 80 years."AI is not the future. AI is right now," Brown said during the episode. "It's today."The 10 challenges discussed in the episode include:- Artificial intelligence and the concentration of power among a small number of technology companies- The erosion and reinvention of liberal democracy- Energy transition, climate change and new geopolitics- The end of classical multilateralism and the rise of a multipolar trading world- Migration, human rights and social cohesion- Demographic aging and the social contract- The future of work, automation and loss of purpose- Culture wars and freedom of expression- Mental health, loneliness and community breakdown- How these challenges connect to one another as a single systemBrown and Natarajan also discuss how algorithms and social media are deepening political polarization, the need for forums where opposing ideas are debated and turned into measurable commitments, and why ethics and values should be designed into AI systems from the start."We are entering the phase of technology and capability where a very small set of actors could have a significant impact on all of the population of the world," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today. "How do we build technology with these values embedded, not as an afterthought, but into the design of the systems itself?"Brown also previews two upcoming books. The first examines how a changing world order is reshaping global trade and what it means for companies across Latin America, Europe and the United States. The second, "A Guideline to Hate Each Other Better," explores how people on the left, right and center view 10 major issues and where common ground can be found.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=XmW8b5r-joMAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Jorge BrownJorge Brown is the founder of the Global Institute for the Future. Over his career, he has worked with leaders across Mexican politics, global institutions, sports and tourism.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Jorge Brown x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Futurist Jorge Brown on AI, Polarization and the Next 50 Years News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media October 25, 2026, 17:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology



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