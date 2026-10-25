TEN PROJECTS FROM SIX LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRIES WIN PREMIOS VERDES 2026 FOR THEIR ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL IMPACT

Winners from Brazil, Ecuador and Peru celebrate their recognition at Premios Verdes 2026 in Cuenca, Ecuador. Photo collage of three moments from the awards ceremony.

Fundación Kara Solar connects Indigenous communities in the Ecuadorian Amazon through solar-powered electric boats. The initiative won the Energy category at Premios Verdes 2026.

AQUARESTAURA restores ancestral Andean water systems to improve water availability in Lima, Peru. The initiative won the Freshwater category at Premios Verdes 2026.

Selected from 2,087 entries, the winners address water scarcity, biodiversity loss and other environmental and social challenges.

- Gustavo Manrique, President and Co-founder of Premios Verdes

CUENCA, ECUADOR, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ten projects from Colombia, Perú, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Chile were named winners of the 11th edition of Premios Verdes at a gala in Cuenca, Ecuador, for solutions addressing water scarcity, biodiversity loss, pollution, the energy transition and social inclusion.

The selection process drew 2,087 entries from 29 countries and 613 cities. Following a technical assessment, an international jury selected the winners in ten categories from 52 finalists representing 12 countries.

“Behind every project are people who are changing lives in their communities. Our aim is for their work to gain international recognition and for that visibility to open up new opportunities for collaboration, knowledge-sharing and funding. Receiving this award is an important acknowledgment, but what we ultimately want is for these projects to keep growing and for their solutions to reach more places,” said Gustavo Manrique, president and co-founder of Premios Verdes.

The ten winning projects

1. Agriculture and Food Production: BIO CO, Colombia

BIO CO's regenerative agriculture model involves 39 species. It uses 95% of its waste to produce agricultural inputs and provides 60 formal jobs.

2. Freshwater: AQUARESTAURA, Perú

AQUARESTAURA restores ancestral Andean water systems to improve water availability in Lima. It has rehabilitated 79 kilometers of traditional canals and reports annual groundwater recharge of 13 million cubic meters.

3. Resilient Cities and Communities: The Extraordinary Story of Machu Picchu, Perú

Combining waste management, electric mobility and ecological restoration, the initiative reports an 18.77% reduction in emissions and maintains its certification as a carbon-neutral destination.

4. Human Development: Replantando Vida, Brazil

Linking Atlantic Forest restoration with the social reintegration of incarcerated people in Rio de Janeiro, Replantando Vida has supported planting more than 4.5 million trees and involved over 6,000 people across 25 years.

5. Circular Economy: Biovalor, Brazil

Biovalor turns brewing industry waste into dairy cattle feed through biotechnology. Its pilot model has the potential to reduce feed costs for small-scale livestock farmers by up to 20%.

6. Marine Ecosystems: SOS Biotech, Dominican Republic

SOS Biotech converts sargassum into agricultural inputs. It has recovered more than 30,000 metric tons and created direct employment opportunities for more than 160 fishers.

7. Terrestrial Ecosystems: Salvemos Loma Delgada, Ecuador

The initiative aims to protect 35 hectares of priority habitat in Quilanga for the Ecuadorian viscacha, classified as critically endangered within Ecuador.

8. Energy: Fundación Kara Solar, Ecuador

Its solar-powered electric boats connect Indigenous Amazonian communities, carrying more than 10,000 passengers annually. The system has avoided using 26,000 gallons of gasoline and benefits 53 communities.

9. Finance: Financiamiento Verde para microfinanzas, Perú

Led by Financiera Confianza, the initiative supports sustainable rural production. In 2025, it disbursed between US$16 million and US$17 million through 1,300 green loans, 43% of which went to women.

10. Green Tech: Nanomateriales Waterless para la Higiene Circular, Chile

NANOLIFE develops cleaning concentrates using nanotechnology and agri-food waste. A 25-gram refill can replace a conventional one-liter bottle, reducing water consumption, product transport and single-use packaging.

Special recognition

Fundación Kara Solar received the SDG Recognition, presented jointly with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Galápagos Life Fund selected Eco-Ruta Tortuga, Panama, and Corallium, Ecuador, for a marine expedition combining scientific and hands-on learning, part of the fifth level of the Premios Verdes capacity-building program.

SAMBITO's Circular Economy Center recognized Economía Circular OLC Group, COOPCOAMA: Amigas del Ambiente and Moneda Social with an immersive experience featuring circular economy models, workshops and business exchanges.

The gala concluded Sustainability Week, held October 19–22, bringing together government, business, academia and international organizations. According to a Premios Verdes impact study, 36% of surveyed projects secured third-party funding after participating, while participants reported a 74% increase in sales.

About Premios Verdes

Premios Verdes is a regional movement that identifies, connects and raises the profile of projects and leaders advancing sustainable solutions in Latin America and the Caribbean. Over more than a decade, it has received more than 22,000 project entries from 53 countries, establishing itself as one of the region's leading gatherings for environmental innovation, social impact and sustainability.

Strategic partners for the 2026 edition are UNDP, VGV Corporate, AENOR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). LATAM Airlines is the official airline; Cielo is the official beverage; BYD | Andor Corporation is the official vehicle partner; ESPOL is the official university; and Enosis Capital is a thematic partner. Banco del Austro and Grupo Vintimilla also participate as category partners.

Corporate partners include Coca-Cola Latin America, Indurama, Artesa, Banco Pichincha, CRISFE, Inhaus Corp., Banco Guayaquil, Graiman, Centro Atenas, Aeropuerto Ecológico Galápagos, Tim Ballard Foundation Ecuador, Hotel Cruz del Vado – Art Hotels, GET, Grupo Futuro, Oletnat, Nutri, Colineal, Vitapro, Ecuagenera, Grupo Danec, Ponce3, República del Cacao, Recicla Electronic, RECOIL and Isirent. Partner organizations also include Centro de Economía Circular, SEGINUS, GTREES and BAPU.

Premios Verdes also has an international jury and an Advisory Board made up of leaders associated with multilateral organizations, development banking, conservation, academia, the private sector and international funds. Its model combines an international call for entries, technical assessment, capacity-building and acceleration programs, visibility, and an international gathering that brings together entrepreneurs, businesses, governments, academia and multilateral organizations to connect solutions, create opportunities and scale their impact.

Omar Dimitrakis

Agencia Dimitrakis

+593 98 790 6373

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Premios Verdes 2026 Awards Ceremony in Cuenca, Ecuador

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TEN PROJECTS FROM SIX LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRIES WIN PREMIOS VERDES 2026 FOR THEIR ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL IMPACT News Provided By Agencia Dimitrakis October 25, 2026, 17:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, International Organizations, World & Regional



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