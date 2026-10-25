Iran's FM Says Hormuz Strait's Routes, Management Not To Return To Pre-War Era

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Oct 25 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday reiterated that the administration of the Strait of Hormuz and routes in the waterway will not be the same as they were in the past, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Araghchi made the remarks at a ceremony in the Iranian capital Tehran, while stressing that "fundamental and strategic" changes have taken place in West Asia following the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"We must accept that new realities have taken hold. The routes in the Strait of Hormuz will not be the same as they once were, and the strait's management will also not be as it was in the past," he said. "There are matters on which we have held negotiations, and these negotiations will continue."

The minister stressed that the region's security must be ensured by regional countries and without reliance on foreign forces, "who have come to the region aiming to safeguard their own interests and protect Israel, and whose continued presence will lead to nothing but insecurity for the entire region."

He added that Iran was ready to cooperate with all regional countries.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has stressed the need for "serious" efforts to pursue the Iranian people's rights and ensure the payment of compensation for the damages inflicted on the country during the US-Israeli attacks.

The issues were highlighted in a meeting between the supreme leader and the country's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, according to a statement published on the leader's website on Saturday.

Among the issues underlined during the meeting were promoting justice, safeguarding public rights, fighting corruption and its root causes effectively, handling judicial cases promptly, precisely and decisively, enforcing judicial rulings in a timely and deterrent manner, and bringing about a "comprehensive and tangible" transformation in the country's judicial apparatus.

The other matters included the necessity to draw up plans and make efforts to decisively fight crimes as well as to seriously pursue the restoration of the Iranian people's rights and compensation for the material and non-material damages resulting from the "crimes perpetrated by the US-Israeli criminals."