V-P Radhakrishnan's 2-Day Visit To Andhra Pradesh Begins Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan will visit Andhra Pradesh on October 26–27 to offer prayers at Tirupati and take part in an event organised by a university, an official said on Sunday.

On October 26, the Vice-President will be the Chief Guest at the 40th (Ruby Jubilee) Anniversary Celebrations of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada, the official said in a statement.

During the visit, he will offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati and Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanur, the statement said.

Earlier, Radhakrishnan inaugurated a conference on 'Co-operative Federalism and Law Reforms: National and State Perspectives' in Delhi, highlighting the need to modernise India's legal framework for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Emphasising the spirit of 'Team India', he called for greater consultation, coordination and shared responsibility between the Centre and States, noting that political differences must never come in the way of the larger public interest.

He highlighted the importance of cooperative and competitive federalism and said that the vision of 'Team India', under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calls for consultation, coordination and shared responsibility between the Centre and the States.

He noted that political differences should never come in the way of working together for the larger public interest.

Emphasising the importance of legal reforms in achieving Viksit Bharat @2047, Radhakrishnan said that development must be supported by sound laws, transparent institutions, efficient administration and justice for all.

The Vice-President highlighted the replacement of three colonial-era criminal laws and the repeal of over 1,700 obsolete laws in the last 12 years as major steps towards modernising India's legal framework. He urged State Law Commissions to identify and recommend the amendment or repeal of outdated laws to promote ease of living and efficient governance.

Stressing that cooperative federalism in law reforms does not imply uniformity in every matter, the Vice-President said that the Union and States must work together where their constitutional responsibilities converge, while preserving the States' legitimate space to address their specific needs.

He called for stronger coordination among the Law Commission of India, State Law Commissions and State Law Departments through inter-State consultations, sharing of best practices and systematic review of outdated laws.