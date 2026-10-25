CM Mohan Yadav To Award Rs 1 Lakh Scholarship To 102 Students On MP Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 26 (IANS) On the occasion of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day on November 1, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will confer the 'Lord Shri Krishna Meritorious Student Scholarship' on 102 meritorious students from across the state.

Each selected student will receive a scholarship of Rs 1 lakh along with a certificate.

Chief Minister Yadav said the scheme has been launched with the aim of connecting the younger generation with the life philosophy and personality of Lord Shri Krishna, as well as with Indian intellectual traditions, culture, education, and core life values.

Extending his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the 102 talented students, he remarked that their talent, hard work, and dedication to knowledge will play a significant role in building a Developed India (Viksit Bharat).

He expressed hope that, drawing inspiration from the ideals of Lord Shri Krishna, these students would achieve new heights in life and bring pride to Madhya Pradesh.

The selection of students under both school and college/university categories was conducted by the“Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas” through a lottery system.

In the district-wise distribution, Khandwa recorded the highest number of winners with six students. Four students each were selected from Ashoknagar, Barwani, Narmadapuram, Seoni, Singrauli, and Umaria. Three students each were chosen from Burhanpur, Chhatarpur, Guna, Jhabua, Katni, Mauganj, Sagar, Satna, Sheopur and Ujjain.

The online competition was held between August 11 and September 30, 2026. A total of 63,736 students registered for the competition, of whom 58,099 completed the test. During the competition period, the official website recorded over 7.94 lakh visits. Following the assessment on October 23, 2026, a merit list of 5,514 participants was prepared based on the highest scores and the shortest time taken to complete the question paper. From this merit list, 102 students were selected through a transparent lottery process.

The names of the winners have been uploaded on the official website shrikrishnapatheynyas. The award ceremony is expected to encourage more students to engage with India's cultural and intellectual heritage while pursuing academic excellence.