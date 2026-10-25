Teenager's Speeding Car Hits Scooter In Kochi Street Vendor Dies

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 25 (IANS) A 17-year-old boy allegedly drove a speeding Mercedes-Benz car that rammed into a scooter on the Kochi Container Road in the early hours of Sunday, killing a roadside food stall owner.

The accident occurred around 2:20 a.m. when Jayabalakrishnan, a native of Manjali, who ran a street-side food stall, was returning home after closing his shop when the car hit his scooter with great force.

He sustained critical injuries in the collision and later succumbed.

The accused is a son of an Additional District Judge, reports quoting police said.

Police have taken the teenage driver into custody.

Officials clarified that the accused was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the car was being driven at high speed when it struck the scooter.

According to police sources, the charges framed against the minor are bailable at the police station level.

This aspect of the case has triggered strong resentment among the family members of the deceased.

Jayabalakrishnan's relatives have expressed dissatisfaction over the nature of the charges, saying that the gravity of the incident demanded stricter legal action.

Local residents and shopkeepers in the area have also voiced concern over reckless driving on the Container Road, especially during late-night hours.

They demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances of the accident and strict action against the accused, irrespective of his family background.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and the speed at which the vehicle was travelling.

The scooter and the car have been seized for technical examination.

A detailed report will be prepared after collecting evidence and recording statements of witnesses, if any.

Authorities have appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified information while the investigation continues.

The family of the deceased, meanwhile, continues to demand justice and accountability for the loss of their sole breadwinner.