MP CM Mohan Yadav Demands Kharge Apologize For Remark On PM Modi

CM Mohan Yadav Demands Apology from Kharge

Badwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that it is highly unfortunate that the Congress party does not hesitate to drag the deceased family members into the political arena to serve its own political interests. The statement came after Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge made a controversial remark involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yadav demanded that Kharge should issue an apology to the Prime Minister immediately.

"The statement made today by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, I believe, he should apologise immediately. The country will never tolerate such disparaging remarks, driven by personal animosity and a fit of agitation, directed at the father of the Prime Minister. I condemn this in the strongest possible terms," he said.

The Chief Minister remarked that while differences of opinion are natural in politics, it is essential to maintain decorum in both language and conduct. Even during political opposition, one must uphold dignity and decency. Strengthening his criticism, he added that this behaviour by the Congress is visible to the entire nation, and the public will never forgive it. Yadav further emphasised that maintaining respectful language and dignified behaviour in public life is of utmost importance.

BJP Leader Anurag Thakur Condemns Remarks

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur asserted that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge must offer an unreserved apology to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nation for his "indecent" remarks. Speaking to ANI, he said that such statements are testaments to the "ultimate manifestation of the Congress Party's ideological bankruptcy."

"The influence of Rahul Gandhi's company is evident in the statements made by Mallikarjun Kharge. Such an indecent remark deserves the strongest possible condemnation. For the national president of the country's oldest political party to make such an inappropriate comment about the father of the Prime Minister is the ultimate manifestation of the Congress Party's ideological bankruptcy. The party has become completely devoid of ideology,” he said.

“Apologise to the nation. An apology must be offered to Modi ji. The country has now seen the true face of the Congress Party and the state to which it has been reduced today," he added.

Controversy at Patna Event

A ruckus broke out during Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Bihar. During the address, a person present at the event said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said,“Modi ka baap bhi jayega.” (ANI)

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