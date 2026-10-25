Nityanand Rai Slams Mallikarjun Kharge For Derogatory Remark On PM

Union Minister Criticizes Kharge's Remarks

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai condemned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that consecutive electoral defeats had left Kharge and Rahul Gandhi so frustrated and disappointed that they are now resorting to abusive language and openly hurling insults at the Prime Minister and his late father. MoS Home Nityanand Rai expressed deep concern over Kharge's remarks and said that the people of Bihar, as well as the entire country, are watching everything closely. People will never accept objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by anyone.

Former Bihar BJP president and Lok Sabha MP from Ujiarpur further added,“Today is a black day for democracy. The way Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has violated democratic values and decorum in Bihar is highly objectionable, and I am condemning it in the strongest terms.” Nityanand Rai further said that objectionable language made by Mallikarjun Kharge against the Prime Minister reflected the Congress party's intellectual bankruptcy. The Union Minister further said that the country's 1.4 billion people would respond to the objectionable remarks made by the Congress president through democratic means. He added that the Congress party would soon realise the consequences of insulting PM Narendra Modi.

The Incident and Congress Defense

A ruckus broke out during Mallikarjun Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Bihar. During the address, a person present at the event said that 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere'. Responding to the remark, Kharge said,“Modi ka baap bhi jayega.” While the BJP has condemned the remarks, Congress MP Pawan Khera defended Mallikarjun Kharge, saying he was referring to the Prime Minister's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Khera termed the heckling at the event a“despicable act” against Kharge.

He told ANI, "This is the second time that individuals from the Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have behaved disrespectfully toward Kharge ji. Previously, they engaged in a despicable act, a so-called purification ritual in Uttarakhand, solely because he is a Dalit. Today, in Bihar, while Kharge ji was delivering a speech, a BJP worker rudely said that Modi will not go anywhere; even if your own father were to come, he still wouldn't leave. Such absurd and offensive language was used against a veteran, senior leader.”

“In response, Kharge ji retorted that Modi will indeed go and so will his father, referring to his ideological mentor, the Sangh, and Mohan Bhagwat. This repeated disrespect toward our national president is happening at the direct behest of Modi and Shah. The nation will not forgive this. The nation is watching,” he added.

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