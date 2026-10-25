Kerala Blasters FC And Mumbai City FC Play Out Goalless ISL Draw

ISL 2026-27: Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City Clash

Kochi (Keralam) [India], October 25 (ANI): A sold-out Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi watched Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC play out a 0-0 draw on Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27. The hosts were looking to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat to NorthEast United FC, while Mumbai City FC arrived after a 1-1 draw with Punjab FC, according to a press release from ISL.

Amrinder Singh produced a sharp reflex save to deny PN Noufal from the six-yard box, Akash Mishra's header struck the woodwork, and Mohammed Sanan missed the target by inches after a mazy run. Neither side could find the breakthrough, and the points were shared.

Match Flow and Key Moments

Both teams took the field under pressure, and the match quickly developed into an end-to-end affair, with each side threatening the other's defence. Kerala Blasters had the first clear opening in the 11th minute, with Sanan causing problems for the Mumbai City defence through a series of dangerous crosses. One such delivery found Hormipam Ruivah amid a scramble inside the six-yard box, but his effort struck the side netting.

The Blasters continued to press high, dominate possession and push for the opener, while Mumbai City initially struggled to string passes together and make inroads into the final third. The Islanders gradually settled into the contest, regaining possession and finding their rhythm.

First Half Action

Mumbai City came close to scoring their first open-play goal of the season in the 23rd minute. Muhammed Ajsal showed great strength to bring Carlos Delgado's lobbed pass under control and drive into the box before delivering a cross from deep towards Noufal in the six-yard area. Noufal struck firmly with his right foot, but Amrinder Singh produced an excellent save to deny the visitors.

Mumbai City made their first change in the 39th minute, bringing on Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung for Leandro Otormin. Sanan almost broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time. In the 45+2 minute, he skilfully beat his man with a stepover and fired a left-footed shot across the goal, but it missed by a few inches. The half ended goalless, with both sides going toe to toe in search of the opener.

Second Half Stalemate

Both sides returned from the half-time break determined to break the deadlock. Kerala Blasters made a change at the restart, bringing on Sreekuttan M S for Korou Singh Thingujam in the 46th minute. Mumbai City came close to taking the lead six minutes later when Valpuia's free-kick prompted Amrinder to rush off his line and clear the ball. The clearance fell to Akash, whose header struck the woodwork, letting Kerala Blasters off the hook.

Blasters made a double change in the 60th minute, with Sanan and Momo Yansane replaced by Ebindas Yesudasan and Andre Green. Noufal had another chance in the 71st minute, when he ran across the wing and struck a right-footed shot from distance that Amrinder saved. The rebound fell to Ajsal, who sent the ball over the bar.

Kerala Blasters sent in multiple crosses and got closer to the goal in the closing stages, but could not find an opening. Mumbai City brought on Hridaya Jain for Ajsal in the 85th minute, while Kerala Blasters introduced Vibin Mohanan for Adrian Luna in stoppage time. Mumbai City also made a double change, with Supratim Das and Yuvraj Kadam replacing Puipuia and Farukh Choudhary. Kerala Blasters continued to send crosses into the box, but Mumbai City held firm as the match ended in a goalless draw, with both sides settling for a point. (ANI)

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