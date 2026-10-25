KTR Slams Rahul Gandhi For Failing Telangana Election Commitments

KTR Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Failing Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS)'s working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing the state government of failing to fulfil its pre-election commitments and turning Telangana into an ATM for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a public gathering, KTR labelled Rahul Gandhi as "one of the biggest liars" in Indian politics and questioned the implementation of the six guarantees promised by the Congress party ahead of the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. "Rahul Gandhi is one of the biggest liars and promise-makers in Indian politics. Rahul Gandhi travels across the country speaking about 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' but lacks the courage to set foot in Telangana. Telangana has become an ATM for Rahul Gandhi under Revanth Reddy's rule," he said.

KTR highlighted that over 1,000 days have elapsed since Congress came to power, yet its promised six guarantees, 13 declarations, and 420 poll promises remain unfulfilled. Further targeting the Congress administration in the state alongside the BJP-led Central government, KTR alleged widespread corruption and governance failure in Telangana. "Before the 2023 elections, Rahul Gandhi made 420 promises to the people of Telangana. Congress promised to implement six guarantees within 100 days, fulfil 13 declarations and deliver on all 420 promises. More than 1,000 days have passed. What happened to Rahul Gandhi's 420 promises? While the BJP government in Delhi is dividing people, the Congress government in Telangana is looting the state; Revanth Reddy has become Rahul Gandhi's ATM card. Rahul Gandhi is turning a blind eye to the alleged corruption, loot and scams in Telangana," he said.

KTR Calls for Non-Congress and Non-BJP Front

Earlier on Friday, KTR targeted both Congress and BJP, batting for the rise of non-Congress and non-BJP parties at the national level. He declared that the day is not far off when KCR will once again play a crucial role at the national level. Addressing a meeting of Amberpet BRS karyakartas at Telangana Bhavan, KTR emphasised that KCR spoke of a non-Congress, non-BJP front four years ago, when the people did not even understand the concept. But in the backdrop of the BJP allegedly pushing the country into crisis and the Congress lacking an alternative agenda, people are now realising the truth behind KCR's statement.“It is certain that KCR will become the Chief Minister of Telangana again. All sections of society that feel cheated by Congress are looking towards BRS. Not just in Telangana, the days are drawing near when KCR will play a crucial role at the national level once again. Non-Congress and non-BJP parties are going to play a key role in the country. Four years ago, when KCR spoke about a non-Congress, non-BJP front, many people didn't understand it. We have been continuously watching what Modi is doing. Today, after witnessing the BJP pushing the country into crisis and the Congress lacking an alternative agenda, people are realising that what KCR said was the truth," said KTR. (ANI)

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