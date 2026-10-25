Rajnath Singh Slams Mallikarjun Kharge Over Personal Attack On PM

Rajnath Singh Criticizes Congress Leadership

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday expressed hurt over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Congress leadership of lowering political discourse through personal attacks. In a post on X, Singh said he was“stunned and hurt” by Kharge's remark made in Patna, Bihar, regarding the Prime Minister's father. Singh alleged that Congress leaders and workers had previously mocked PM Modi's humble family background and used inappropriate language about his mother. He said the same conduct had now reached the party's top leadership.

“I am stunned and hurt by the remark made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji in Patna regarding the revered father of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Until yesterday, Congress leaders and workers used to mock Prime Minister ji's humble family background and employ indecent language towards his esteemed mother. Today, this same level of base politics has reached the top leadership of the Congress. When a party's top leadership itself forgets the dignity of language, how can one expect decorum from its workers?” Singh said.

Details of the Political Controversy

This comes after a person present at the Patna event reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said,“Modi ka baap bhi jayega.” The Defence Minister further alleged that the Congress was turning ideological opposition into personal insults and targeting the Prime Minister's family, describing it as an assault on the dignity of Indian politics.

“The level of Congress politics is continuously declining. Turning ideological opposition into personal insults, dragging political disagreement to the level of abusive language, and targeting Prime Minister ji's family reflects the Congress's desperation and ideological vacuum. This is not just an insult to one individual or family, but an assault on the dignity of Indian politics as well. In a democracy, oppose, question policies, criticise the government, but do not violate personal dignity,” Singh said. He also claimed that the Congress had suffered a political and ideological decline and said the remarks had hurt the sentiments of crores of people.

Wider Reaction from BJP Leaders

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also criticised the Congress leadership over the controversy.“The Congress is a bunch of madmen. What is there to discuss regarding madmen? Rahul Gandhi is mad, and Kharge is also mad,” Dubey said.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary also joined the chorus, calling the remarks“highly inappropriate”. Chaudhary also alleged that Congress leaders had previously used indecent language while referring to the Prime Minister's late mother.“This is no mere oversight; it is a deliberate, calculated strategy,” Chaudhary said, alleging that the Congress was resorting to such remarks after losing its ground among the people in an attempt to regain political relevance. He further said that people across the country were watching the developments and would not tolerate offensive language against the Prime Minister or his family.“Our 140 crore citizens are watching everything; they do not tolerate such offensive language, and the people of this country have already taught them a lesson,” he said.

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