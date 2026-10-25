Art Installations Create A Sense Of Place In The New SLC

SLC International Unveils New Art Installation

"Crossroads of the World," by Artist Gordon Huether unveiled as airport rebuild wraps up

- Bill Wyatt, Executive Director, Salt Lake City Department of AirportsSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Salt Lake City Department of Airports marked the completion of The New SLC on Oct. 23 by unveiling“Crossroads to the World,” a suspended installation of about 2,500 colorful, laser-cut acrylic airplanes-the final art piece in the airport's 12-year rebuild.SLCDA commissioned Artist Gordon Huether early in the program to design, create and install several major, structurally integrated art pieces for The New SLC. The installations were part of the airport design from the early stages to create a strong identity and sense of place to enhance the passenger experience.“These art installations represent the beauty of our state from the minute passengers enter the airport until they board their flight,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, SLCDA.“The shapes, colors and creative vision captivates the senses from curb to gate leaving little doubt that you are in Utah.”The“Crossroads to the World,” installation is fabricated in acrylic and coated with dichroic film. This light-sensitive, reflective coating creates dynamic shades of color as lighting shifts throughout the day. The planes are hung on stainless steel cables and hung from a stainless-steel mesh supported by a 24-foot diameter stainless-steel ring. The piece mirrors“Swallows in Flight,” an installation in Concourse B-west that opened in 2025. It also consists of thousands of laser-cut acrylic bird shapes in recognition of the Great Salt Lake located north of the airport.“It is one of the great honors of my artistic career to have made such a significant creative contribution to the Salt Lake City International Airport,” said Artist Gordon Huether.“Our most recent installation Crossroads to the World is the latest installation of over 10 major arts projects for this world class airport-an airport like no other. I am grateful for the opportunity.”Other New SLC art installations by Huether include:-“The Canyon” is the largest installation at 400 ft. long by 22 ft. tall. It depicts Utah's slot canyon landscape and hangs on the east and west walls of the terminal building as well as Concourse A and B Plazas.-“The Falls” cascades 65 feet from the ceiling to the floor of the three-story terminal building, in the well of the central escalators. As sunlight reflects off the dichroic glass, it creates a rainbow of colors throughout the day.-“The Column Plates and Benches” echo the theme of The Canyon. Similar of rock formations, they provide convenient places for passengers to sit.-“The River Tunnel” connects A and B concourses through a 1,000-foot-long tunnel. Reminiscent of a dry riverbed, it creates an immersive experience through light and sound.-“The Northern Light” is a suspended spherical sculpture made of glass rods and dichroic panels that hangs in Concourse B Plaza and is framed by The Canyon 2.0.-“The Peaks” is an exterior installation at the entrance to the airport campus made up of five mountainous sculptures of weathered steel with the tallest peak reaching 90 ft.Additional interior art at The New SLC includes:-“Whimsy Walls” are wall wraps in each restroom that depict the culture, community, landscape and spirit of Salt Lake City.-“The World Map” was placed in the original SLC Airport in 1960, then salvaged and moved to Concourse B. The 38-foot-by-38-foot map features airline routes from the 1960s.-“Near Distance” is located at the TSA security check point exit and speaks to the spirit, culture, people and landscape of Utah. It was fabricated from plaster, salt from the Great Salt Lake, charcoal and cast copper alloy.-“The Four Seasons” are murals on the walls of the Mid-Concourse Tunnel that depict Utah's changing seasons in two distinct artists styles-“You Are Here” is a 40-ft. long x 14-ft. high stained-glass installation that was moved from the legacy airport and placed in the airport's GatewayFor additional information and photos of SLC International's art installations, go toFor information and photos about The New SLC Redevelopment Program go to: /construction-updates/# # #The New SLC Redevelopment Program broke ground in July 2014. The $5.1 billion project replaced three aging terminals with a state-of-the-art central terminal and two linear concourses. Phase 1 opened in September 2020, Phase 2 opened in October 2023, and Phase 3 opened in October 2024. Four more gates opened in July 2026, and the remaining seven gates and six concessions open on October 27, 2026. The completed airport has 94 aircraft gates and 101 concessions.

Nancy Volmer

Salt Lake City International Airport

+1 801-209-5774

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Art Installations Create a Sense of Place in The New SLC News Provided By Salt Lake City International Airport October 25, 2026, 17:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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