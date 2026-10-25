COLLABORATIVE SHARED TECHNOLOGIES LLC® RECEIVES VETERAN INSTITUTE PROCUREMENT CERTIFICATION

Veteran Institute for Procurement VIP Graduate Seal recognizing Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® CEO Asha Peterson as a VIP START graduate.

Asha Peterson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®.

Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®, creator of the KnowledgeRootsTM Enterprise Maturity FrameworkTM and innovative enterprise Knowledge Management solutions that help organizations strengthen governance, organizational learning, process excellence, and

CEO Asha Peterson Graduates from Veteran Institute Procurement VIP START Program

- Asha Aziza Peterson, Founder & CEO, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCrecently completed the Veteran Institute Procurement (VIP) START Program, a comprehensive training and certification program that helps Veteran-owned businesses strengthen their ability to win government contracts and do business with both military and civilian agencies.On October 22, 2026, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCwas one of 49 businesses from 17 states, plus Washington, DC, to graduate from the Veteran Institute Procurement (VIP) START Program.“VIP START provided practical insight into the federal contracting environment while creating valuable opportunities to learn from experienced professionals and fellow Veteran business owners. As CEO of Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC, I found the program particularly valuable as we continue strengthening our federal market strategy, developing strategic partnerships, and expanding our capacity to support government customers,” said Asha Peterson, CEO and Founder of Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCThe first of its kind in the nation, VIP START is facilitated by subject matter experts from industry and government with a goal of increasing participants' ability to win and maintain government contracts. VIP START participants receive hands-on, market-based instruction that helps establish best business practices for federal government contracting. More than 20 topics are taught, including law, accounting, insurance, human resources, marketing, and proposals.“We are honored to give back to the men and women who served our country by providing them with the tools they need to succeed as government contractors,” said Barbara Ashe, President of the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation.“We hope this training fosters their success as businesses and employers.”VIP START is an intensive three-day certification program that spans 27 hours. The program is structured for C-level leaders of Veteran-owned small businesses that have been operating for at least one year and have generated revenue during that time. To be eligible, participants must be W-2 employees or work full-time in the company.The Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation fully funds the program, which collaborates with various partners and supporters, including the SBA, Lockheed Martin, the State of Maryland, corporate sponsors, and alumni donors. VIP START is available to participants at no cost.About Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCis an Upper Marlboro, Maryland-based professional services firm providing solutions in Knowledge Management, Enterprise IntelligenceTM, AI Readiness, Microsoft 365 and SharePoint modernization, governance, process improvement, training, and organizational transformation. Led by CEO and Founder Asha Peterson, the company brings 24 Years of Knowledge Management Experience Since 2002 to helping organizations strengthen the integration of people, processes, knowledge, and technology to support mission and business outcomes.Media Contact:Asha Aziza PetersonCollaborative Shared Technologies LLC...202-336-2048Media Inquiries:...For information on VIP:Barbara Ashe301-738-0015 x215...For additional information about VIP, visit nationalvip

Asha Aziza Peterson

Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®

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VIP START Graduate 2026 Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®

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COLLABORATIVE SHARED TECHNOLOGIES LLC® RECEIVES VETERAN INSTITUTE PROCUREMENT CERTIFICATION News Provided By Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC October 25, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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