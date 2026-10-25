SLC International Celebrates Completion Of Construction With A Musical Premiere

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Utah Composer Kurt Bestor to Premier Lux Altior at Final Celebration

- Bill Wyatt, Executive Director, Salt Lake City Department of AirportsSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Salt Lake City Department of Airports has achieved something not done this century: constructed the first new hub airport in the United States. To celebrate this milestone, SLCDA commissioned Utah composer Kurt Bestor to write an airport theme to celebrate flight.Bestor is an award-winning composer, arranger and performer whose music bridges the worlds of orchestral, choral and popular music. His latest work,“Lux Altior,” makes its world premiere at a celebration marking the completion of The New SLC on October 24, 2026.“From the start, we have focused on designing an airport that represents the beauty and culture of Utah,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, SLCDA.“Engaging the talents of a Utah-based composer Kurt Bestor expands on a broader theme SLC has undertaken to embrace all aspects of our surroundings through art-whether visual, auditory or performed.”Lux Altior, which translates as“The Higher Light,” was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci and his fascination with flight. The composition celebrates the airport as a gateway to realizing dreams, connecting with loved ones, discovering new cultures and embarking on adventures.“I wanted to create a piece that, while incorporating instrumentation spanning the musical globe, would sound cohesive and unified,” Bestor said.“I chose to feature choirs in this piece because an airport is more than glass, steel, wood and creative architecture. It is a place where people depart to pursue dreams and discover new places and cultures or arrive to begin new adventures and new lives.”The adult choir sings of the pursuit of Lux Altior (The Higher Light) representing travelers' collective dreams and aspirations. The treble choir, performed by the Cathedral of the Madeleine School Choir, expresses hopes for Lux Pacem in Aeternum (Light and Peace Forever).Lux Altior is available at , and will stream on Spotify and Apple Music.For information and photos about The New SLC Redevelopment Program go to:# # #The New SLC Redevelopment Program broke ground in July 2014. The $5.1 billion project replaced three aging terminals with a state-of-the-art central terminal and two linear concourses. Phase 1 opened in September 2020, Phase 2 opened in October 2023, and Phase 3 opened in October 2024. Four more gates opened in July 2026, and the remaining seven gates and six concessions open on October 27, 2026. The completed airport has 94 aircraft gates and 101 concessions.

Nancy Volmer

Salt Lake City International Airport

+1 801-209-5774

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SLC International Celebrates Completion of Construction with a Musical Premiere News Provided By Salt Lake City International Airport October 25, 2026, 17:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.