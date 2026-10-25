In Gujarat Village, One Farmer's Avocado Crop Draws Fellow Cultivators

MENAFN - IANS) Bhavnagar, Oct 25 (IANS) A farmer in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district is turning to avocado cultivation to increase his income, with 15 of the trees he planted beginning to bear fruit and each yielding around 60 kg, highlighting the potential of alternative crops alongside traditional farming.

Danubhai Solanki, a farmer from Kodhiya village in Talaja taluka, began planting avocados three to four years ago, initially starting with 50 plants.

He has since adopted scientific farming practices and regular irrigation to grow the fruit, which has a market in India as well as overseas.

"Three to four years ago, we planted avocado trees. Initially, we started with 50 plants. This year, 15 plants have started bearing fruit, with each plant yielding around 60 kg," Solanki said.

He added that avocados came in two or three varieties that could be grown in Gujarat, but not all varieties found buyers easily.

"There are other varieties that do not sell well in the market. Some avocado fruits are difficult to sell," he said, pointing to marketing challenges alongside the opportunities offered by the crop.

Solanki's cultivation has also attracted the attention of other farmers in Kodhiya, whom he is teaching how to grow avocados.

Ajabhai Bhadraka, a farmer from the village, said that Solanki's work had become a source of pride for the local farming community.

People from outside the village visit his farm to learn about his methods and see the different varieties he grows.

"It is a matter of pride for our village. People come from outside to see the farming practised by Danubhai and ask how he has reached this position despite having limited formal education. They are delighted to see the different varieties grown on his farm," Bhadraka added.

Agriculture department officials said avocados are valued for their nutritional properties and had considerable market demand.

M.B. Baghamasi, Deputy Regulatory Officer in the Agriculture Department in Bhavnagar, said the fruit contained protein and fat and had a low sugar content.

"Avocado is considered one of the best fruits because it contains a good amount of protein and fat. It has a low sugar content, so even people with diabetes can eat it," Baghamasi added.

He put the current market price of avocados at Rs 800 to Rs 1,500 per kg and said demand for the fruit is high internationally. The price, however, may vary according to the variety, quality and market.

The state government is encouraging farmers to diversify beyond traditional crops and take up horticulture, including the cultivation of avocados, dragon fruit, asparagus and figs.

The initiative is aimed at expanding farming options and improving agricultural incomes.

B.G. Rathod, Joint Director of Agriculture in Gandhinagar, said: "The Horticulture Department offered assistance for adopting intensive farming practices, introducing new crops and producing value-added products."

Solanki has also adopted modern methods such as net houses, greenhouses and drip irrigation on his farm.

His experience showcases both the potential of crop diversification and the importance of suitable cultivation techniques and market access in making alternative crops commercially viable.