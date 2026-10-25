Arunachal Governor Stresses Composure, Determination As Key Leadership Qualities

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Oct 25 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Sunday emphasised the importance of composure and determination in leadership, stating that a good leader must remain calm on the outside while maintaining intensity and resolve within.

The Governor on Sunday participated in the concluding function of the State Level Youth Leadership Camp 'Spread Your Wings' for VKV Students, organised by Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust (VKVAPT) at Balijan.

Addressing the function, he emphasised that effective communication is one of the most important qualities of good leadership.

Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) advised the students to cultivate the habit of reading and writing, as these practices broaden knowledge, enrich vocabulary, sharpen thinking and improve the ability to express ideas with clarity and confidence. He advised the students to remain calm under pressure while maintaining a strong inner drive, clarity of purpose and unwavering determination to achieve their goals.

The Governor said that problem-solving ability is a defining quality of a leader and leaders must be perceptive, analytical and proactive in identifying challenges, assessing situations and finding practical solutions. He encouraged the students to learn from experience, anticipate challenges and develop the courage to take timely and responsible decisions.

Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) advised the students to imbibe essential core values, including integrity, trust, and commitment to a cause, modesty, courage, ownership and conviction. He stressed that leadership must always be accompanied by commitment to command with responsibility, reminding the students that authority is not merely a position of privilege but an obligation to guide, inspire and serve others.

Emphasising the importance of passion in achieving one's goals, the Governor encouraged the students to develop their Passion Quotient alongside intelligence, knowledge and skills. He said that passion provides purpose to hard work, sustains perseverance during setbacks and motivates individuals to go beyond their perceived limitations. When passion is supported by discipline, dedication and determination, it becomes a powerful force for personal growth and achievement, the Governor stated.

He urged the students to lead by example, uphold strong moral values and place collective well-being above personal recognition, thereby becoming responsible leaders who contribute meaningfully to the progress of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

In his Shibir Report, Education Officer, VKVAPT and Shibir Pramukh of the camp, P Ajaya Kumar, informed that 145 students from VKVs from various parts of the state participated in the 4-day camp, with 'Love India' as its central theme.

He also informed that the camp objectives include 'Awakening the latent energy of youth, developing skills, leadership quality and building understanding of Vivekananda Kendra as a platform for youth to channelise their dreams and aspirations for the welfare of Arunachal Pradesh and India as a whole.